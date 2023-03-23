The origin of the corona pandemic has been a mystery for more than three years. While US authorities continue to suspect a laboratory leak, others speak of transmission by bats. French scientist Florence Débarre is one of many who has been looking for an answer – until she came across data on raccoon dogs. Researchers from Wuhan, China, of all people, had put these in a public database, as they said in an interview with the ” Spiegel ” told.

Corona origin: Researcher searches for data for a year – and finds raccoon dogs

Manic search for virus origin: The researcher searched for the crucial corona data for more than a year. Then in March she came across the GISAID database – with raw data in a placeholder table from China. With this particular database, she never would have guessed the data, she says.

What is behind the found data: The scientist and her colleagues examined the data of the genetic sequences from the smears that the Chinese researchers had taken on the Huanan market shortly after the outbreak of the pandemic. The result: the sequences came from raccoon dogs.

“Suddenly all over my screen was raccoon dog, raccoon dog, raccoon dog! I don’t really swear, but believe me, I said more than just ‘wow’,” said Débarre.

Findings condense zoonotic corona origin

Publication of the findings – and their consequences: An evaluation showed that several market samples that had tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 also contained animal genetic material. This often came from the raccoon dog, a fox relative commonly kept on fur farms. According to the report, the scientists conclude from the type of sampling, among other things, that a raccoon dog infected with the corona virus could have been in the affected areas.

Although science agrees that this is not yet definitive proof, the theory of zoonotic origin is condensing with the knowledge. In Débarre’s eyes, tensions between the US and China are the reason why many people in the US still cling to the laboratory theory. But there is not much to say for them anymore. Débarre cannot explain why the Chinese did not publish the raw data of the smears they took in early 2020 beforehand. But for years the country under Xi Jingping has been trying to shift suspicion to other countries, including Vietnam, in the search for the origin of the corona virus.

Scientist gets into a tricky situation because she publishes Chinese corona data

So it does not seem to be a coincidence that after the publication of the findings, the GISAID accesses were immediately blocked by her and her co-authors. The French scientist has not yet received any feedback from the Chinese researchers on the evaluation of the data and possible collaborations. Nevertheless, Débarre would act in the same way again: “We were aware that we were in a difficult conflict of values: On the one hand, it was necessary to adhere to the rules of science and not to publish the data of colleagues under our name. On the other hand, the world has been searching for the origin of the pandemic for three years. It was morally unacceptable for us to remain silent when we held part of the answer in our hands.”