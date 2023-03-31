“Update: China CDC Sars-CoV-2 data on samples collected at Huanan Market in Wuhan, China is again available on @GISAID,” writes World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove on twitter.

There is now an updated one Preprint (which has not yet been independently peer-reviewed) by the Chinese researchers. This news fuels the discussion about the origin of the corona virus again.

Because the data in question are the subject of a recently published report. They come from samples collected from the Wuhan market at the beginning of the pandemic. They remained hidden from science and the public for a long time. Appeared, were deleted, can now be seen again. A trail to the origin of Sars-CoV-2 with many puzzles.

For the background of the original report

Florence Débarre, a scientist specializing in evolutionary biology, works at the French National Center for Scientific Research. She dug up the data, which consists of genetic sequences that Chinese researchers had published in GISAID, a virology database. The Chinese team had collected samples from the food market linked to early Covid-19 cases. After Débarre discovered the sequences, GISAID has meanwhile removed them. With the note: This was done at the request of the sender, i.e. the Chinese researchers.

This may finally be crucial data. According to the scientists, the new analysis of the genetic sequences collected from the market shows that raccoon dogs that were illegally sold on the market could have transmitted and possibly shed the virus by the end of 2019.

“This actually strengthens the case for a natural origin,” Seema Lakdawala summarized recent findings from China in “The Atlantic” together. The professor of microbiology and immunology at Emory University in Atlanta was not involved in the study herself.

Kekulé criticized: The data prove nothing

The report does not prove anything about the origin of Sars-CoV-2, criticizes the top virologist Alexander Kekulé “Corona-Kompass”-Podcast at MDR. The date of publication is extremely questionable. In the USA in particular, discussions about the so-called “lab leak” thesis, i.e. that Corona “escaped” from a laboratory, were heated up again.

“The only thing that still speaks for a lab leak for me is the location: Wuhan. All scientific findings, on the other hand, clearly point in the direction of a natural origin,” says scientist Débarre in an interview with the “Spiegel“.

From Kekulé’s point of view, the analyzes are completely overrated. “The Atlantic” is a very renowned magazine that has also made excellent analyzes in connection with Sars-Cov-2 in the past. They were the first to publish under the heading “This is now the strongest evidence that it jumped from animal to human in this market”. Completely incomprehensible to Kekulé: “I can’t subscribe to that at all.” The much-discussed analysis provides no evidence that the market was the place where Sars-CoV-2 spread to humans.

“I would really like to say: Voilà, it’s the raccoon dog,” sums up the expert. After all, it is his “favorite hypothesis that it comes from a fur-bred animal and a raccoon dog could be an option”. But: “To be honest, nothing is proven.”

Rather, Kekulé speculates about China‘s calculations behind it: Maybe they only uploaded it to start the discussion? It smells to him “somehow a bit like a trail has been laid”. “I’ll say something else, it actually says the following: China had this data the whole time – in brackets damn it – and didn’t give it out,” says the virologist. And this despite the fact that after a publication in 2022, which also examined such early data of the pandemic, everyone would have asked for more information. “And to me it just proves – I have to say it so brutally – that China is lying.”

Publication of Chinese researchers could solve mysteries

The question of the origin of the corona virus is not only a scientific one, but a political one from the start. Especially in the area of ​​tension between China and the USA.

The research group was in exchange with China‘s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). They demanded that the genetic sequences be made public. At least that’s what happened. The search for clues continues. And the world awaits the Chinese scientists’ paper submitted to the journal Nature. In any case, the French Débarre hopes that the mystery of the origin of Sars-CoV-2 will be solved in the end.