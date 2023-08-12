Corona outbreak in a Bavarian retirement home – 36 patients

A significant corona outbreak has occurred in the Roncallistift, a retirement home in Erlangen. According to the Caritas Association Erlangen-Höchstadt, which runs the home, a total of 36 cases have been confirmed. This is reported by the “BR”.

Adelheid Seifert, head of the pen and Caritas pandemic officer, announced that 27 residents and nine carers were infected. Fortunately, the course of the disease is mostly mild.

Seifert said: “No one is seriously ill because everyone has been vaccinated several times.” Nevertheless, the Roncallistift reacted immediately. All group offers have been discontinued and strict hygiene measures have been introduced.

220 reported corona cases across Bavaria

Particular caution applies above all to seniors, as they belong to the vulnerable groups. No further cases have been found in other homes of the Caritas association in Erlangen and in the district. Nevertheless, regular tests are carried out in all facilities, which is how the infections in the Roncallistift were first noticed.

According to a written message from the Nuremberg Clinic to the “BR”, a patient was treated in the intensive care unit for Corona last week. At the current time, however, there are no longer any Covid patients in the Nuremberg clinic. The latest data from the State Office for Health and Food Safety shows that there were 220 reported corona cases in Bavaria at the end of July.

Surf tip: All clear for EG.5 variant – The alarm of self-proclaimed corona “virus hunters” is unfounded

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

