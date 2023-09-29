Home » Corona returns: WHO warns of more Covid patients in clinics
Corona returns: WHO warns of more Covid patients in clinics

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the increase in corona cases in several countries ahead of the coming winter. Unfortunately, not all countries are reporting cases anymore, but among those informing the WHO, hospital admissions and treatment for Covid-19 in intensive care units have increased, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in Geneva on Wednesday.

He named the American continent and Europe. The proportion of vaccinated people in the risk groups is worryingly low. “Covid-19 may no longer be as acute a crisis as it was two years ago, but that does not mean we can ignore the disease,” Tedros said.

Corona protective measures remain important

According to previous studies, the variants that are circulating do not cause more severe disease than the previously known variants, said Covid-19 specialist Maria Van Kerkhove. She called on governments to continue testing so that the spread of variants can be monitored.

She emphasized that the known protective measures against infection are still effective and should be applied: including ventilating rooms, disinfecting hands, wearing a mask in crowded rooms and getting vaccinated.

Who should get vaccinated

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) only recommends booster vaccinations to certain groups. This includes people aged 60 and over, people with certain previous illnesses aged six months and over, nursing and health workers and relatives of high-risk patients. As a rule, at least twelve months should have passed since the last vaccination or infection.

This is no longer recommended for healthy adults under 60 and pregnant women. Stiko no longer recommends basic immunization and boosters for healthy infants, children and adolescents.

See also  Magnesium: 5 clear signs your body gives you when you are dangerously short of it

Experts also recommend the Stiko recommendation, including the virologist Hendrik Streeck and the epidemiologist Timo Ulrichs, both of whom recently spoke to FOCUS online.

