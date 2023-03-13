Isomewhere, in the farthest corner of the drawer, there is another corona test. For days, the symptoms can no longer be ignored. In addition to a sore throat and cough, there is now a fever. The Corona warning app, which you no longer knew was still running in the background, warns of risky encounters. So it is tested. Not in an official test center. Since March 1st, there have hardly been any. The options for citizen testing have been removed without replacement. But at the kitchen table.

Marie Lisa Kehler Deputy head of the regional section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

The procedure is practiced. Put the stick in your nose, twist it, dip it in the test liquid, drip it onto the cassette, wait. But to what exactly? To a result that no one seems to be interested in anymore. Because knowledge of a corona infection has few consequences. And yet it obliges citizens to act responsibly. It is now only strongly recommended to isolate yourself if you have symptoms. In the event of a corona infection, however, it is mandatory to wear a mouth and nose protector.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) still publishes the corona numbers on a daily basis. Since this is a notifiable disease, the laboratories are instructed to report positive evidence. It is usually family doctors who commission the tests. Anyone who tests themselves at home and does not have the result officially confirmed is not included in the evaluation.





For this reason, Christian Sommerbrodt, family doctor in Wiesbaden and member of the Hesse Family Doctors Association, prefers to use a value also published by the RKI. Under Pandemieradar.de the viral load that can be detected in the wastewater is displayed. According to Sommerbrodt, this test procedure provides reliable data to get an assessment of the situation. In his experience, if the viral load increases, more people infected with the corona virus come to his practice. His observation currently coincides with the wastewater data. The value slowly decreases again. “Corona has become a normal infectious disease”.

Pensioners are ignored

The Barmer Institute for Health Research has also published a special analysis on “Rates of AU diagnoses of acute respiratory diseases”. Corona infections are shown separately. “That’s a good indicator to see what’s going on in the population,” says a spokesman for the state representation of Hesse. With the data, it must be noted that insured persons who have retired and are therefore one of the vulnerable groups are not taken into account at all.

9.8 corona infected people who were unable to work due to the illness, per 1000 insured persons in the seventh calendar week. 15.1 per 1000 were in the same period last year. “Inability to work due to a Covid-19 infection is currently increasing again. However, the number of people who were unable to work in the seventh calendar week was around 35 percent below the level of the same period last year,” says Martin Till, Barmer’s state manager. “The development shows that Covid-19 infections will play a permanent and noticeable role in the occurrence of incapacity for work.”

The test, which was carried out independently at the kitchen table, is positive. And now? Call the family doctor. According to a special regulation of the Federal Joint Committee, insured persons who suffer from mild respiratory diseases can write off sick leave for up to seven days by telephone. This regulation is valid until March 31st. Gero Björn Denda, family doctor in Langen, thinks little of it. He asks his patients to come to the practice despite the corona infection. Or: in the small tent in front of it, which he had set up especially for people infected with corona and suspected cases.

“I want to get a direct impression of the patients,” he says. The possibility of medical clarification is reassuring for many, but especially for single patients. According to Denda, most patients complain of “endless sore throat” and high fever. In addition, there is the typically dry corona cough, which often persists for weeks. “I haven’t had the really difficult courses in the past,” he says.