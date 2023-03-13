Home Health Corona situation in Hesse: Viruses detectable in wastewater
Isomewhere, in the farthest corner of the drawer, there is another corona test. For days, the symptoms can no longer be ignored. In addition to a sore throat and cough, there is now a fever. The Corona warning app, which you no longer knew was still running in the background, warns of risky encounters. So it is tested. Not in an official test center. Since March 1st, there have hardly been any. The options for citizen testing have been removed without replacement. But at the kitchen table.

The procedure is practiced. Put the stick in your nose, twist it, dip it in the test liquid, drip it onto the cassette, wait. But to what exactly? To a result that no one seems to be interested in anymore. Because knowledge of a corona infection has few consequences. And yet it obliges citizens to act responsibly. It is now only strongly recommended to isolate yourself if you have symptoms. In the event of a corona infection, however, it is mandatory to wear a mouth and nose protector.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) still publishes the corona numbers on a daily basis. Since this is a notifiable disease, the laboratories are instructed to report positive evidence. It is usually family doctors who commission the tests. Anyone who tests themselves at home and does not have the result officially confirmed is not included in the evaluation.


For this reason, Christian Sommerbrodt, family doctor in Wiesbaden and member of the Hesse Family Doctors Association, prefers to use a value also published by the RKI. Under Pandemieradar.de the viral load that can be detected in the wastewater is displayed. According to Sommerbrodt, this test procedure provides reliable data to get an assessment of the situation. In his experience, if the viral load increases, more people infected with the corona virus come to his practice. His observation currently coincides with the wastewater data. The value slowly decreases again. “Corona has become a normal infectious disease”.

