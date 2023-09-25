Corona: So many Germans are afraid of it

Before the first Corona autumn without mandatory protection requirements, assessments of one’s own health risks differ, according to a survey. 50 percent are not at all worried about a possible corona infection this autumn and winter, as the survey by the opinion research institute Yougov on behalf of the German Press Agency showed. On the other hand, 46 percent of those surveyed tend to be worried about this – 36 percent said they were “somewhat” worried, and 10 percent even said “yes, very much”.

According to the survey, there is strong support for the fact that government-imposed protective measures will not be necessary this fall and winter:

34 percent completely agreed. 32 percent were more likely to agree. 6 percent of those surveyed strongly disagreed – 16 percent disagreed.

Requirements for masks, tests and quarantine as in autumn 2022 do not apply this time. According to the current status, there is no need for any measures in the sense of contact restrictions, said Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD).

After the recent increase in the number of infections, increasing infections are expected again in the colder season. Lauterbach and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) therefore recommend booster vaccinations for people over 60 and with previous illnesses, as well as voluntary wearing of masks in certain situations.

Particular attention is paid to health facilities

According to the survey, voluntary protective measures in sensitive local facilities are generally met with acceptance. Three quarters of those surveyed were in favor of doctors’ practices, clinics and nursing homes deciding for themselves whether visitors should wear masks as a precaution:

42 percent completely agreed. 34 percent tended to agree. 18 percent tended to be negative.

For the survey, 2050 people aged 18 and over were interviewed from September 20th to 22nd.

Tendency to wear a mask? Rather not

According to the survey, there is a rather cautious tendency when it comes to precautionary protective measures that everyone can take for themselves:

Want to wear masks indoors

definitely or probably 25 percent definitely or probably not 47 percent and another 23 percent maybe.

Want to wear a mask on buses and trains for safety

definitely or probably 27 percent definitely or probably not 42 percent and another 21 percent maybe.

Be careful with fever and sore throat

However, many people are more sensitive to cold symptoms, as the survey showed.

Would take a corona test as a precaution

definitely or probably 44 percent definitely or probably not 30 percent and another 20 percent maybe.

Want to get a vaccination or booster vaccination in autumn and winter

definitely 15 percent probably 13 percent maybe 15 percent probably not 15 percent and definitely not 36 percent.

