Home » Corona: Stiko gives new recommendations for action for vaccination
Health

Corona: Stiko gives new recommendations for action for vaccination

by admin
Corona: Stiko gives new recommendations for action for vaccination

Change in Pandemic Situation
Goodbye vaccinations? Stiko gives new recommendations for action for corona vaccinations

Corona: A doctor fills out a vaccination card

© Jonas Guttler / DPA

Who should be vaccinated against Corona in the future, when and how often? The Stiko has now laid this down in new recommendations. Large parts of the population are therefore spared another injection.

In view of the weakened pandemic situation, the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) no longer recommends corona vaccination for healthy infants, children and adolescents. No further booster vaccinations are recommended for healthy adults up to the age of 59 and pregnant women – but they should have achieved basic immunity. People over 60, on the other hand, should get an annual booster. This is what the renewed recommendations for the Stiko Covid 19 vaccination, which the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published on Thursday, provide.

With the innovations, Stiko is including the Covid-19 vaccination in its general vaccination recommendations for 2023. So far, the committee had made separate Covid 19 vaccination recommendations during the pandemic, which were repeatedly adapted. The current step can be seen as a kind of transition from pandemic to normal mode.

The Stiko at the RKI had already presented the recommendations at the end of April. The draft decision was then sent to the federal states and specialist groups.

The RKI continues to recommend corona booster vaccinations for people in care facilities

In the final recommendations, Stiko justifies the discontinuation of the vaccination recommendation for under 18-year-olds with predominantly mild courses and the small number of hospital admissions.

In addition to people over the age of 60, the booster recommendation also applies to residents of care facilities and people with certain previous illnesses from the age of six months, as well as to people who work in medicine and care and therefore have an increased risk of infection. Family members and close contacts of people for whom the vaccination is unlikely to have a protective effect should also receive further booster vaccinations. The preferred time is autumn, as known from the flu vaccination.

“The aim of the Covid-19 vaccination continues to be to reduce severe disease progression, hospitalization and death as well as long-term consequences after Covid-19 in the entire population,” the recommendations say.

Since the beginning of the corona pandemic, more than 38.4 million Covid-19 infections and around 174,000 deaths have been registered in Germany (as of May 25). According to the RKI, the number of cases has been falling significantly since the beginning of this year.

Fotoprojekt “Homes of Hope”

What has the Corona crisis done to people? Photographers from all over the world have portrayed people in their homeland

According to the RKI, many people in Germany have built up basic immunity: through at least two vaccinations plus a booster vaccination or infection. The authority estimates that at least half of the population in Germany has had a corona infection. Most people are vaccinated.

However, the RKI does not give the all-clear: New virus variants – from which infections that have been passed or a vaccination may provide less protection – could continue to appear. In addition, it is not reliably known how long the previous vaccination protects. How the situation will develop in the future is therefore unpredictable.

SMEs
DPA

#Subjects

See also  All On Board - All On Board

You may also like

Schizophrenics reduce physical activity in residential settings –...

Free contraceptive pill for women, Aifa wants to...

Telethon, the Rare Disease Plan is an important...

When does a child start to have consciousness?...

Spots on the face: what are the causes...

Rocco Siffredi against Fedez: «Did I refuse Wild...

At the Molinette in Turin the “domino heart...

What are the 10 recommended foods to fight...

Five deaths at work in a few hours...

Tony Hadley sings with the young people of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy