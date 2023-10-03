Corona sufferers have a greater risk of heart attacks and strokes

Corona patients have an increased risk of stroke and heart attack up to a year after their infection. This is particularly true for people with underlying heart disease. Scientists at New York University (NYU) have now discovered why this is in a study published in the “Nature Cardiovascular Research” journal.

Corona infection can lead to strokes and heart attacks in atherosclerosis patients

Accordingly, Sars-CoV-2 can cause a dangerous defensive reaction in people who suffer from atherosclerosis, i.e. fatty deposits in the arteries. The researchers explain this as follows: During an infection, the virus attacks, among other things, the fatty deposits and the immune cells. The immune cells are also called phagocytes because they normally devour the excess fat molecules in the arteries and thus protect the heart.

However, when the phagocytes are infected by the coronavirus, they release signaling proteins. The so-called cytokines trigger a prolonged defense reaction in the body in the form of misdirected inflammation and swelling. This also leads to increased inflammation in the fatty deposits in the arteries. This in turn increases the risk of vascular occlusion. The result: heart attacks and strokes.

Study proves for the first time a direct connection between Covid-19 infection and heart problems

“Our findings provide for the first time a direct mechanistic link between Covid-19 infection and the cardiac complications it causes,” said doctoral student and study leader Natalia Eberhardt from NYU’s Department of Medicine. “The virus creates a highly inflammatory environment that could make it easier for fatty deposits to grow, rupture and block blood flow to the heart, brain and other important organs.”

According to the scientists, this could indicate that the coronavirus particularly thrives in people with large amounts of fatty deposits in their arteries. This would partly explain why atherosclerosis patients are more susceptible to Covid-19.

Immune cells may serve as a reservoir for corona virus

“These results shed light on a possible link between underlying heart disease and Long Covid symptoms,” explained cardiologist and senior author Chiara Giannarelli. “It appears that the immune cells most involved in atherosclerosis may serve as a reservoir for the virus, thereby allowing it to persist in the body over time.”

For their investigations, the researchers analyzed 27 arterial tissue samples from patients who died in connection with a severe corona infection between May 2020 and 2021. All of them had previous heart disease.

Tips for preventing heart disease

To prevent cardiovascular diseases, doctors recommend paying attention to certain risk factors. These include, for example Obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol levels and smoking. More than half of all heart attacks and strokes can be prevented by treating and avoiding the factors mentioned.

It is also advisable to avoid stress and get enough exercise. Endurance sports are particularly important for a healthy heart. A balanced diet with lots of fruit and vegetables and little meat, as well as regular heart check-ups, also prevent cardiovascular diseases.

