Corona: These old tests also detect new virus variants

People who want to test themselves for Corona before Christmas often only find tests from previous winters in their cupboards. They can’t buy new swabs quickly because the shops will be closed today. What to do?

You should not trust the results of old tests without hesitation. As long as the tests meet three points, they continue to reliably detect Covid 19.

1. Best before date not expired

There are two dates on test packaging: production date and best-before date. There is usually a year between the two values.

If you purchased your tests after Christmas 2023, they should still work. If the tests are older, it’s better to take a closer look. They’re probably expired.

According to the Paul Ehrlich Institute, the expiry date only applies to liquid and test strips. You can use the cotton swabs indefinitely. If you only have the sticks left from a three-year-old pack, you can use them without hesitation.

2. Stored correctly

The expiry date only applies if stored correctly: neither too warm nor too cold, not in the sun. The medicine cabinet is ideal at room temperature. However, if your tests were located next to a stove or water heater, they may no longer be usable even though the expiration date has not yet occurred. In these cases, caution applies.

3. Not older than last winter

If you have tests that are two or three years old and have not yet expired, you should still be careful: In Germany, most people are currently suffering from the virus variant Eris (EG.5), a mutation of the Omicron variant, or from the new variant Pirola (BA.2.86). According to experts, tests from last winter reliably identified both variants because they have similar properties to the mutations of the time.

Even older tests that do not detect the omicron variant also miss the currently most common mutations. You better not trust them.

