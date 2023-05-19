Corona Ticker: According to the WHO, the pandemic destroyed more than 300 million years of life

News about Corona from May 19, 2023

WHO: Pandemic wiped out more than 300 million years of life

Friday, May 19, 4:21 p.m.: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 336.8 million years of life were lost as a result of deaths related to Covid-19. According to the statistical yearbook of the UN health authority, which was published in Geneva on Friday, this estimate makes the true extent of the pandemic clear.

The WHO attributes a total of around 14.9 million deaths to the coronavirus in 2020 and 2021 alone. The organization calculates that on average a life was shortened by around 22 years each time.

According to WHO statistics, the pandemic also had a negative impact on the global fight against communicable diseases because vaccination and health services were temporarily no longer offered. As a result, vaccinations against measles, tetanus and other diseases have declined, while malaria and tuberculosis have increased.

Away from Corona, the WHO expressed concern that the annual number of deaths from noncommunicable diseases will increase to around 77 million per year by the middle of this century – almost 90 percent more than in 2019. Even before 2019, the WHO recorded significant increases in fatal heart, respiratory and cancer diseases. This trend was mainly driven by the increase in world population and life expectancy. However, the likelihood of dying from such diseases has decreased for people around the world in recent decades, the WHO emphasizes.

Virologist Drosten insulted: charges brought against Berlin campers

Wednesday, May 17, 8:12 p.m.: The Neubrandenburg public prosecutor’s office has brought charges against three Berliners who are said to have insulted the prominent virologist Christian Drosten at a campsite in the Mecklenburg Lake District. A 48-year-old man is accused of defamation, insult and attempted coercion, a spokesman for the authority said on Wednesday. In addition, his wife and an acquaintance are also accused of publicly insulting the virologist at the end of June 2022 on the camping site near Wesenberg. Drosten gained nationwide fame as an expert in the corona pandemic, but was also often confronted with hostilities.

The accused are said to have described Drosten in front of other campers, among other things, as a “mass murderer” and “criminal”. In addition, it had been claimed that he was wrongly holding scientific titles. According to Drosten, he only stayed briefly at the campsite, left as planned and reported the incidents.

According to the prosecutor, the accused wanted to drive the virologist out of the campsite. In addition, cell phone recordings of him are said to have been distributed against Drosten’s will. The district court in Waren an der Müritz is now to negotiate the charges.

Less asthma in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania during the corona pandemic

Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 6:15 a.m.: According to an AOK study, there was a slight decrease in asthma during the corona pandemic in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. In 2021, around 52,300 residents in the north-east took asthma medication prescribed by a doctor – around 600 fewer than in 2019. The evaluation of the AOK’s scientific institute was published on Tuesday.

The health insurance company attributes the slight decrease in asthma cases to the corona protection measures. As a result, infections of the respiratory tract in MV decreased by 35 percent, which had a positive effect on the frequency of asthma.

Asthma could occur as a result of lower respiratory tract infections. After the end of the corona measures, however, the number of respiratory infections increased again by leaps and bounds, which is why the insurance company also assumes that the number of asthma will increase again.

In the years before the corona pandemic, the number of asthmatics in MV had continued to increase, it was said. Nevertheless, the north-east is the least affected in a nationwide comparison. According to AOK, around 3.25 percent of residents in the Northeast were taking prescription asthma medication in 2021. The nationwide average was almost four percent.

The inhabitants of Thuringia suffer most frequently from asthma that can be treated with medication (4.55 percent). According to the AOK, the most important risk factors include allergic diseases, a genetic predisposition, inflammation in the ear, nose and throat area, obesity, tobacco smoke and air pollution.

The results of the AOK study are said to be representative. Data of own insured were extrapolated to the total population. Around every fourth resident of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania is insured with the AOK Nordost.

G7 health ministers want to advance long-Covid research

Sunday, 14.05, 15.08: The seven leading industrialized countries (G7) want to advance research on longer-lasting impairments after corona infections. G7 health ministers meeting in Nagasaki, Japan, highlighted the need to understand more about Long Covid and its consequences, according to the German government in Sunday’s final statement.

Federal Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) said: “We will work flat out to develop new therapies and improve care.” This could be all the more successful the more countries involved. The consequences of the pandemic have not yet been overcome.

The G7 department heads therefore intend to launch a research initiative on Long Covid, partly on the initiative of Germany. This is to be specified next year under the Italian presidency, as it was also said. Lauterbach said: “The G7 initiative gives hope to millions of long-Covid sufferers worldwide.”

The G7 group also includes the USA, Canada, Great Britain, France, Italy and Japan.

In the case of short-time work, a return to the old rules is planned

Saturday, May 13, 3:24 p.m.: For short-time work in Germany, the rules that were set before the corona pandemic should soon apply again. Easier access to short-time work benefits will last until the end of June, but will not be extended after that. Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) told the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday) that “economic development and the situation on the labor market are currently better than we could have expected in the fall.”

First because of the Corona consequences and then because of the energy price crisis, Heil had facilitated access to short-time work benefits by regulation. The proportion of employees who must be affected by a loss of work before short-time work can take effect has been reduced – from at least one third to at least ten percent. Heil last extended this rule change in December 2022 until the end of June. It is now to be withdrawn again in the middle of the year. Companies can then apply for short-time work benefits again according to the old rules.

“Today, for example, we have the highest level of employment that the Federal Republic has ever had – despite the Corona crisis and the war in Ukraine,” said Heil. The issue now is securing skilled workers. “We will invest more money in the qualification and further training of employees. At the same time, the Federal Employment Agency must be able to build reserves again for future crises.”

There are currently only 162,000 employees on short-time work, at the height of the Corona crisis in spring 2020 there were six million. “In the years 2020 to 2022 we spent a total of 45.5 billion euros on short-time work benefits. That’s an enormous sum,” the minister summed up. But it paid off. In a study, the International Monetary Fund found that without the special regulations, unemployment would have risen by three percentage points at the peak of the crisis in the second quarter of 2020. “That corresponds to around 1.3 million people who we saved from unemployment with short-time work,” said the SPD politician. “Companies have been able to retain their skilled workers and it has stabilized aggregate demand.”

BGH on failure in Corona-Lockdown: No compensation for hairdresser

Thursday, May 11, 7:23 p.m.: The state is not liable for loss of revenue at a hairdressing business during the first six-week lockdown as a result of the pandemic. According to a ruling by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) on Thursday, the legislature was not constitutionally obliged to regulate compensation claims for such burdens. The III. The civil senate rejected the plaintiff’s appeal and confirmed its case law. As a BGH spokesman explained, the current decision also concerned the legality of the Corona Ordinance of Baden-Württemberg.

According to the information, the plaintiff is self-employed and runs a hairdressing salon in rented premises in Baden-Württemberg. The federal state – like others – temporarily banned the operation of numerous facilities in March 2020. The woman received 9,000 euros from an emergency aid program in the country, which she had to repay. She demanded 8,000 euros from the state as compensation for the loss of earnings and operating expenses. The district court of Heilbronn dismissed the lawsuit. The appeal to the Higher Regional Court in Stuttgart was unsuccessful.

The BGH has now confirmed the decisions: the ordered closures were intended to protect the health of the population and to combat an overload of the health system, the statement said. “In doing so, the state fulfilled its duty to protect the life and health of its citizens and was therefore pursuing a legitimate purpose.” A six-week shutdown was not unreasonable given the overall economic, social and other effects of the pandemic. The BGH also ruled: “The financial capacity of the state is limited. Accordingly, in times of a pandemic, the state may have to limit itself to its cardinal obligations to protect the population.”

Federal Administrative Court examines the legality of Corona-Measures

Wednesday May 10 at 6:46 p.m The Federal Administrative Court in Leipzig is hearing this Thursday (beginning: 10 a.m.) on the legality of pandemic measures in autumn 2020. Specifically, it is about two corona protection regulations from Saarland and Saxony, with which the closure of restaurants, among other things, was ordered . The plaintiffs operate restaurants and a hotel and conference center.

In the previous instance, the higher administrative courts had decided differently. The Saxon Higher Administrative Court dismissed the lawsuit. The regulation is not a disproportionate encroachment on professional freedom, less drastic measures to protect vulnerable groups would not have been available.

The Saarland Higher Administrative Court, on the other hand, had agreed with the plaintiffs. The Corona Protection Ordinance was not based on a sufficient legal basis. The Infection Protection Act in the version at that time was not sufficient. Federal lawmakers only changed it in November 2020.

