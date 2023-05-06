Corona vaccination: New study examines the influence on the female cycle

von Nicole Simon 04.05.2023, 14:56

Do corona vaccines have an effect on menstruation or not? So far, studies have either come up with little meaningful or very different assessments. One of the largest studies on the subject is now providing more clarity.

In February 2021, University of Illinois scientist Kate Clancy wrote on Twitter that after her first vaccination with Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, she would be “bubbly” like she was in her 20s. And many other women also reported changes in their menstruation on social networks. Some remembered that they had hardly bled, while others had a delayed or premature menstruation. Many of them felt insecure. Especially at the beginning of the vaccination campaign, false information was repeatedly circulating, according to which vaccination would make you infertile. A lot has happened since then. But not everything contributed to the enlightenment.