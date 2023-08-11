Corona variant EG.5: Expert Kekulé gives the all-clear

What distinguishes EG.5 from other previously known Covid-19 variants?

From a virological point of view, EG.5 is nothing special. It’s just a new subvariant of omicron that can infect vaccinated and recovered people a little more often than the many other omicron subvariants that we’ve been observing around the world since last summer. As soon as a sub-variant can trick the immune system just a little better than its competitors, there is a relative increase, which is then hyped up as a new threat by (usually self-proclaimed) “virus hunters” on Twitter. The dangerous-sounding names that are given to the new sub-variants fit in with this. The name “Eris” for EG.5, the Greek goddess of strife and discord, fits into this series.

How high is the contagion rate of the EG.5 variant compared to the previous variants?

In the USA and the UK, the proportion of EG.5 is currently 17 percent of the corona infections examined in this regard, and the trend is rising. Several Asian countries have recently reported high detection rates. French media reports that EG.5 is said to be responsible for a third of the current infections there. There is no reliable data for Germany because unfortunately there is hardly any sequencing in this country.

At the same time, a summer wave of Covid infections is being observed again this year in the northern hemisphere. However, it cannot be concluded from this that EG.5 is responsible for the summer wave. Unlike influenza, RSV and many other respiratory infections, Covid has so far not shown a clear seasonal pattern. The renewed summer wave is therefore not surprising. It may be related to the fact that people spend more time indoors with air conditioning on particularly hot days. A decrease in immune protection since the last corona wave or since the last booster vaccinations could also play a role.

Does a previously received Covid-19 vaccination offer protection against EG.5?

Unfortunately, vaccinations hardly protect against infection, but they can prevent serious progression of the disease. The same applies to corona infections that have already gone through. Overall, our population should now be so well protected by vaccinations and infections that we don’t have to worry about EG.5.

Does it make sense to get boosted now?

In my opinion, those who have already been vaccinated or have recovered should wait for the newly adapted vaccines that will be available in the autumn. EG.5 and almost all other currently significant variants belong to the omicron subvariants of the “XBB” type, which were formed by mixing the genetic material of two BA.2 variants. New vaccines for these so-called “recombinants” are to come in the fall. In particular, people with a weakened immune system could benefit from the adapted vaccines.

How is EG.5 expected to develop and spread in the coming months?

I expect that we will also see an increase in corona infections this fall. Together with influenza, RSV and the usual cold viruses, this could again lead to staff shortages, especially in hospitals, because potentially contagious employees there consistently have to stay at home. It is likely that several XBB-like omicron subvariants are responsible for this at the same time. How high the share of EG.5 will be in Germany cannot be predicted. But that doesn’t matter either, because the symptoms and treatment options don’t differ.

Are the symptoms or course of the disease different when infected with EG.5?

No, there is not the slightest indication of that. Overall, with the appearance of omicron and its subvariants and the partial immunity of the population, Corona has lost its terror. The new sub-variants with the creepy Twitter names don’t change that either.

What preventive measures can be taken to protect against EG.5?

We don’t have to protect ourselves against EG.5. But by Corona at the latest we should have learned that it is not a trivial offense to go to work, school or daycare sick or to use public transport without a mask and infect others. We could also do more with the air quality in classrooms, whether it is about Corona, flu or RSV.

When can we expect an adapted vaccine specifically targeting EG.5?

Biontec and Moderna have applied to the European Medicines Agency for approvals for vaccines adapted to XBB.1.5. If everything goes according to plan, the new vaccines will be available in the fall. It is very likely that they offer significantly better protection against EG.5 than the currently available boosters. However, I think that we should no longer allow manufacturers to take shortcuts when it comes to approvals. The pandemic emergency is over and almost the entire population has good basic immunity to SARS-CoV-2. The new vaccines must be absolutely safe and also prove their effectiveness.

