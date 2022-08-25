It was implanted in these days, for the first time in Europe, in Italy, at the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic in Rome, in a 44-year-old patient with coronary stenosis at high risk of bleeding, lo stent Onyx Frontier* Des drug-eluting with an extremely low profile and greater flexibility. This was announced by Medtronic, a company specializing in HealthCare technology and manufacturer of the device.

“This innovative stent lets face coronary lesions on vessels of any diametersignificantly increasing its use in angioplasty “, reports in a note the head of the medical team that built the implant, Carlo Trani, director of interventional cardiology and invasive diagnostics of the Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation and lecturer in Cardiology at the Catholic University, Rome campus, assisted by Francesco Burzotta, interventional cardiologist at the Gemelli Polyclinic and lecturer of Cardiology at the Catholic University.

“With this surgery and the implantation of a latest generation stent – adds Burzotta – the Gemelli polyclinic has opened the way to further facilitating the treatment of European and Italian patients who, for anatomical reasons, aging or clinical history , present complexities for treatment by angioplasty “.

With an annual total of over 1,100 angioplasties performed, including more than 500 (anatomically or clinically) complex cases, the Gemelli Polyclinic – reads the note – confirms itself as a center of interventional cardiology at the forefront in the management of complex cases (such as angioplasty of the common trunk, bifurcations and calcified lesions or in tortuous vessels). This new stent system, thanks to the innovative delivery system on which it is mounted, allows you to reach the lesion more easilyfacilitating the operator during the intervention.

Coronary heart disease is caused by the buildup of atherosclerotic plaques (waxy deposits of cholesterol, calcium, and other substances) on the inner walls of the coronary arteries. These plaque deposits can narrow or clog the inside of the arteries, reducing the blood and oxygen supply to the heart. To help restore blood flow, the interventional cardiologist can implant a stent (flexible metal scaffold to support the artery opening and coated with a locally acting drug) with a minimally invasive procedure. Thanks to the greater navigability and the reduced crossing profile of the device, Medtronic’s Des Onyx Frontier is able to reach the site of coronary obstruction with greater ease and precision.

“The new implanted stent further and significantly improves the ability of us interventional cardiologists to deal with these lesions thanks to the unique technical characteristics of flexibility, navigability within the coronary arteries and, above all, with the widest range of measures currently available and ranging from 2.0 to 5.0 mm ”, recalls Trani.

Significant design changes, including innovative double-layer balloon technology, a smaller footprint profile, and increased catheter flexibility, have resulted in a 16% improvement in seaworthiness with Onyx Frontier compared to the previous generation of Resolute Onyx Des stents. In addition to the improvements in the delivery system, Onyx Frontier – continues the note – offers a wide range of measures for the treatment of coronary vessels of various sizes. In addition, this stent is approved for use in patients at high risk of bleeding who can benefit from dual antiplatelet therapy (Dapt) for a shorter duration of only one month.

“This latest generation of medicated stent implanted during our surgery – underlines Burzotta – will represent a new gold standard for coronary patients who must be treated by angioplasty, facilitating the overcoming of anatomical difficulties and continuing to offer post-surgery clinical and pharmacological performance. already documented in the past for this type of stent “.

“This is a very important and significant moment for Medtronic and demonstrates our commitment to interventional cardiologists by providing them with the best innovations,” he says. Imad Zafar, vice president Coronary & Renal denervation business Western Europe di Medtronic which is part of the cardiovascular portfolio – The innovative Onyx Frontier ™ device is also directly related to Medtronic’s daily commitment to research and innovation. The team built on the design and clinical successes of the Resolute Onyx Des and continued to develop the proven Des technology to further meet the needs of clinicians. “