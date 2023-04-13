«Buckingham Palace – reads the press release of the royal family – is delighted to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. The Duchess of Sussex will stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet».

The presence of Prince Harry, according to the foreign press, should be strictly limited to the coronation ceremony: apparently, in fact, the second son will not participate in any of the other events organized for the three days of celebrations, including the concert at Windsor Castle. Meghan, on the other hand, will remain in the United States with the children, also thanks to the fact that Archie’s fourth birthday falls on May 6: an “ideal” circumstance to justify the absence without giving further breath to the rumors of tense relations between her and the husband.

Only a few days ago, in fact, some British commentators who follow the royal family had anticipated the possibility that Harry would participate alone in the coronation, reading however Meghan’s absence as an attempt by Carlo to report Sparethe younger, to the foldseparating him at least temporarily from his wife and instead making those who are still his public duties weigh.

The official announcement of Prince Harry’s presence at the coronation should now at least partially solve the problem of preparations for the ceremony, which so far have also been slowed down by the uncertainty about the participation of the second son. Despite the invitation having already been received in February, and despite the deadline for confirming one’s presence having expired on April 3, in fact, Harry had not yet given an answer. A circumstance which, according to the Mirror, had heavy repercussions on the complex organizational machine, whose gears were blocked by the “pebble” represented by Carlo’s rebellious son. The main reason is in fact that of the very difficult arrangement of seats during the ceremony, which a simple defection can completely blow up.

Now that the yellow on Harry’s presence has finally been resolved, the preparations can resume. Of course the participation of the second son in the coronation of Charles does not resolve all the doubts and, indeed, it seems to raise new ones. So it seems certain that the soap opera on the certainly not serene relationship between Spare, his wife and the rest of the royal family will continue for a long time to come.