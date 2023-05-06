Home » Coronation of King Charles III, the official ceremony today: leaders and royals in London. DIRECT
Health

Coronation of King Charles III, the official ceremony today: leaders and royals in London. DIRECT

The special programming of Sky TG24

On the occasion of the coronation of Charles III, Sky TG24 proposes the special “The Return of the King” on air starting at 11. Hosts Liliana Faccioli Pintozzi from London, among the guests Enrica Roddolo of Corriere della Sera, writer and expert on the Windsor house , and Enrico Franceschini, dean of foreign correspondents. Connections with the correspondent of the all news channel from London, Tiziana Prezzo, from Westminster Abbey, with the envoy Nicola Veschi among the people on the Mall and Stefania Trapani from the British Embassy in Rome. Inside the special, an interview with Valentine Low, Royal Correspondent of the Times. On Sunday 7 May a second special “King Charles III” will be broadcast, curated by Lavinia Spingardi. Sky programming will follow the historic day with another appointment, today 6 May at 21.15 on Sky Documentaries and streaming on NOW, also available on demand: an in-depth look at Charles III entitled “Prince Charles – The new King”, to retrace , on the day of his coronation, the events that characterized the long journey that led him to the throne.

