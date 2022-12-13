Listen to the audio version of the article

The radical revision of the Covid quarantine will arrive already this week and in any case before Christmas: those who discover that they are positive with a swab and have no symptoms will be able to leave isolation after 5 days and without the need to show a negative test, those with symptoms in any case, he will be able to leave the house if he has no fever for at least 24 hours (48 hours is estimated), even if he will have to wear a mask for 5-7 days. The only exception could be that for health workers: those who are positive will always have to remain in isolation for 7 days.

The measures per day in a decree law

The news on home isolation introduced for the first time in the Dpcm of 8 March 2020 is already expected this week in the council of ministers when a decree law could arrive with the rules to radically change the measures concerning the positives at Covid (the quarantine of positive contacts has long since been eliminated). The contents of the measures were anticipated by the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci himself who clarified that there will be “5 days of isolation for the asymptomatic and for those who do not have a virulent disease”. «I think asymptomatic patients positive for Covid, after 5 days, can be returned to normal activity – said Schillaci -. Even those with mild symptoms can return earlier, after at least 24 hours of absence of fever, perhaps with some precautions such as a mask, to protect the most fragile.

No more tampons to prove “healing”

One of the great news of the new measures is the farewell to the swabs to be done in the pharmacy to demonstrate the negativity from Covid. Already today, many Italians organize themselves with do-it-yourself, that is, with home-made tests, in this way for months there has been a flood of positives who prefer not to come “to the surface” so as not to be forced to stay at home until you are negative, which happens even if sometimes the symptoms have been gone for days. With the new rules, however, after discovering positivity and being asymptomatic, you can leave the house without swabbing while if you have symptoms, you can do it after at least 24 hours of symptoms (even 48 hours will be evaluated in extremis).

The extra precautions: from the mask to the sanitary ware

In these days, before the green light to the new rules, the latest measures will be evaluated. At the Ministry of Health, despite the new phase of Covid which is turning from a pandemic into an endemic (coexistence with the virus), the technicians still preach a little prudence for some situations: in particular for those who have had symptomatic Covid, it could get the recommendation, once you leave the house, to continue wearing the mask for another 5-7 days in order to defend the most fragile. But there is another “caution” that could enter the provision expected shortly and that is the possibility of providing for a further seven-day isolation for health workers and operators who work in health facilities or in residences for the elderly. Even today in these structures there is an obligation to wear a mask until December 31st and it is not excluded that it can still be extended.