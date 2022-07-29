Covid: coronavirus symptoms, but negative buffer, we explain what is happening

Coronavirus symptoms, but negative swab. Because?It is happening more and more often that despite having the symptoms of COVID, the swab results negative. This is the phenomenon that is being recorded with the new wave of infections dictated by the Omicron 5 variant.

The time lag reported by more and more patients has suddenly captured the attention of the scientific community, looking for possible reasons for the how it is possible what people with symptoms compatible with Sars-Cov-2 obtain a negative buffer and only afterlessening of symptoms a second swab is positive.

To explain it, as also reported by the newspaper The printis the federation ofOrder of doctors. First of all it is appropriate to make a premise: it is difficult to be able to estimate how many cases there are, of which people are most at risk, considering then that fewer and fewer people undergo the official tampon, resorting more and more to the do-it-yourself one.



Here are the three hypotheses

formulated to explain this phenomenon.

The immune system



The hypothesis currently most supported by experts is that a first negativity to the tampon is caused by the behavior of the immune system. Symptoms are thought to precede the positive test result as today, after two years of pandemic and acquired immunity, the immune system would be more responsivetaking action faster against the virus.

Another hypothesis, always accredited among doctors, concerns the new variantsespecially if you look at the recent Omicron 5. These would present a different dynamic with respect to how they circulate inside the organism. The hypothesis would be the result of some studies, which would have revealed with the new variants, a less accumulation of viral particles in the cells of the nosemaking i false negatives.

Finally, according to experts, a third possibility could be considered to explain this phenomenon: i tampon do da-te. Lo time lag

it could be a reflection of the increased use of this type of tampon. Many people may not carefully collect biological material, resulting in false negatives.

Whatever the correct hypothesis is, it is important to remember that a negative test is not the same as a pass and that it may be important to take precautions while waiting for a second swab.