I’m 17.978 the new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours: the number emerges from the 146,983 swabs processedwhich lead the 12.2% positivity. The victims are 60, again according to the bulletin of the Ministry of Health. I’m 143 patients in intensive therapy, while the hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 3,632. These are the data from seven days ago: 17,550 cases and 89 deaths. The positivity rate was 11.7% with 149,497 swabs.

The currently positives are 444,210. The discharged and recovered are 21,493,749, while the total deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 176,464. The cases of Covid detected since the beginning of the pandemic, on the other hand, are 22,114,423.