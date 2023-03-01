Three years after the outbreak of the pandemic all over the world, Covid-19 is once again generating international tension. Not for new viral waves, fortunately. But why theorigin of the virus remains unknown, and a matter of international contention: both scientific and political. There was new proof of this today with a question and answer at the highest levels between the US and China. The head of the FBI Christopher Wrayin an interview with Fox News, revived the theory that the virus escaped from a laboratory controlled by the Beijing government. “L’Fbi – explains Wray – has long assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential laboratory accident ». This is the first public confirmation from the US federal police agency of the origin of the virus. In the interview given to the US broadcaster, the number one of Bureau he further accused Beijing of “having done its best to try to thwart and obfuscate” efforts to identify the source of the global pandemic. Wray’s statement comes a day after it was published by the Wall Street Journal of a US Department of Energy document that assessed the fact that the virus had come out of a laboratory with the degree of “low certainty”. But other American agencies have drawn different conclusions, so much so that the spokesman for the National Security Council John Kirby he stressed that there is no unanimous consensus in the Administration on the origins of the Covid-19.

Beijing’s reaction

The Chinese he responded by decisively denying, once again, the theory of the escape of the virus from a laboratory a Wuhan, calling the accusation defamatory and urging the US to “stop politicizing the issue”. In response to the FBI director, who said the agency believes the virus “most likely” originated in a “Chinese government-controlled laboratory,” the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning he said that “China has always supported and participated in the scientific tracking of the new coronavirus.” The laboratory leak – as reported BBC – was deemed “highly unlikely” by the China-WHO team of experts who visited the Wuhan laboratory in early 2021.

