Corpse emerges from the canal in San Giuliano with a gym disc around his neck

MESTRE (VENICE) – The body of a man aged between 40 and 50 was found in the canal, at the tip of San Giuliano in Mestre with a gym disc (for a barbell) around his neck. The discovery shortly before 4 pm today, May 12. The body was noticed by two men from the Rowing Group who were doing maintenance on a boat and recovered by the Fire Brigade who intervened with a lagoon fire engine from Venice and with a team from Mestre. According to witnesses, the body had a conspicuous head wound. All hypotheses remain open, including that of the voluntary gesture. On the spot the state police with the scientific and the magistrate.
