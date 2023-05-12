Home » Corpse emerges from the canal in San Giuliano with a gym disc around his neck
Corpse emerges from the canal in San Giuliano with a gym disc around his neck

by admin
Corpse emerges from the canal in San Giuliano with a gym disc around his neck

MESTRE (VENICE) – The body of a man aged between 40 and 50 was found in the canal, at the tip of San Giuliano in Mestre with a disc (for a balance wheel) from…

MESTRE (VENICE) – The body of a man aged between 40 and 50 was found in the canal, at the tip of San Giuliano in Mestre with a gym disc (for a barbell) around his neck. The discovery shortly before 4 pm today, May 12. The body was noticed by two men from the Rowing Group who were doing maintenance on a boat and recovered by the Fire Brigade who intervened with a lagoon fire engine from Venice and with a team from Mestre. According to witnesses, the body had a conspicuous head wound. All hypotheses remain open, including that of the voluntary gesture. On the spot the state police with the scientific and the magistrate.

Read the full article
in Il Gazzettino

