Corrado Formigli Opens Up About Decades of Living with Debilitating Migraines

Corrado Formigli, host of the popular show “A clean sweep,” recently opened up about his decades-long struggle with migraines in an interview with Corriere della Sera. Formigli spoke about the impact these debilitating headaches had on his life and shared his experience with a new therapy that brought him relief.

Formigli revealed that he had been suffering from severe migraines, experiencing up to 10 seizures a month. He described the pain as unspeakable and stated that nothing seemed to help. However, in 2022, Formigli was able to undergo a new therapy that involved receiving injections of monoclonal antibodies. These injections had a lasting effect and significantly reduced the frequency and severity of his migraines.

The host explained that he was only able to enter the treatment protocol due to the severity of his condition. He emphasized that living with migraines felt like being an invalid, especially when waking up in the morning with throbbing temples and feeling drained. Formigli recalled one of his worst memories being during a live broadcast in December 2014 when he forgot his medication in a smuggler’s car while reporting from Kobane, Syria. The pain intensified, and it was both the most important professional moment and the worst moment of his life.

Despite the challenges he faced, Formigli continued to go on air every Thursday. He described migraines as both cruel and pitiful, but on Thursdays, his high adrenaline levels seemed to counteract the episodes. However, he would often collapse on Fridays. The host confessed to attempting various drugs to alleviate the pain, even to the point of intoxication, but nothing seemed to provide relief.

Formigli specified that he experienced migraines without aura, which caused excruciating seizures that prevented him from doing anything. As a young person, he would spend entire days in a dark room. However, as an adult, he has learned to live with the condition.

Formigli’s interview sheds light on the debilitating effects of migraines and the impact they can have on one’s personal and professional life. The new therapy he underwent offers hope for others who suffer from migraines and have yet to find an effective treatment.

