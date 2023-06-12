Correct lifestyles and blood collection, agreement renewed for the Region, the Regional School Office and Avis for the three-year period 2023-2025 — Health

The Memorandum of Understanding is under way which strengthens the interventions to raise awareness among young people about health education, solidarity and responsible commitment in volunteering

June 7, 2023 – Region, Regional School Office and Avis (Italian Blood Volunteers Association) Emilia Romagna together for sensitize young people with respect to important topics such as health educationthe health preventionthe solidarity towards the weakest, the responsible commitment in Volunteering and to promote in schools the culture of blood donation.

They are the main points of the Memorandum of Understanding triennial signed by the regional councilor for Schools, Universities, Research and Digital Agenda, Paola Salomoniby the director general of the regional school office, Stefano Versariand by the Head of the School Area of ​​Avis Emilia-Romagna, Rita Raccagni. Protocol renewing e strengthens for the three-year period 2023-2025 collaboration already in place in various fields.

“The school – underline the regional councilors of the School, Paola Solomon, and health policies, Raffaele Donini – it is a fundamental training ground for life which plays a leading role in educating young people to actively participate in social life and solidarity, above all through voluntary work. This area also includes attention to issues concerning health, health prevention and a correct lifestyle and, above all, the information campaigns that we have been organizing for years together with associations to increase blood collection among donors volunteers. With this protocol – conclude Salomoni and Donini – we strengthen the collaboration with AVIS, a precious ally together with the Regional School Office to raise awareness among the youngest”.

“Renew this Memorandum of Understanding – highlights the director general of the Regional School Office for Emilia-Romagna, Stefano Versari – it means giving new impetus to a consolidated collaboration aimed at educating young people in solidarity and giving, in order to encourage their responsible commitment in voluntary actions for the community. The Protocol promotes the culture of health prevention and health education of young people in the transversal perspective of the development of ‘life skills’, acted concretely and on a daily basis”.

“In order to continue the activities to promote the gift in schools, with the precious support and trust of the competent regional offices, it is with great pleasure that we receive the Memorandum of Understanding signed between our Emilia-Romagna Regional Avis association, the Emilia-Romagna Romagna Regional School Office and the Emilia Region -Romagna- says the regional president of Avis, Maurice Pirazzoli-. This renewal testifies to the consolidated relationship of collaboration between these realities and the importance of activating and strengthening synergies in the planning of activities aimed at schools of all levels”.

The initiatives of information, training and promotion of blood donation carried out by Avis within schools will be addressed to students and teachers, with the active involvement of parents, and will also concern the prevention of blood diseases, according to the guidelines developed by the World Health Organization.

The areas of intervention of the protocol they concern health and well-being education and more generally the transversal teaching of civic education, in line with the national indications of the 1st and 2nd cycle and of the kindergarten and with the training offer plans of the individual educational institutions. The activities are aimed at generating in the participants a capacity for responsible citizenship, which encourages participation in social life and solidarity at local, national and European level. Among the activities there is also the organization of initiatives that encourage the practice of volunteering, and the reception – after signing agreements stipulated between Avis offices and educational institutions – of students of the last three years for the creation of Pathways for transversal skills and for guidance.

The Regional School Office is committed to disseminating the agreement in schools, to encourage the planning of specific activities aimed at integrating the educational offer with the initiatives proposed by Avis, and to promote awareness of the health education educational paths proposed by the Association. The Region will also support the dissemination of the initiatives that will be organized and Avis Emilia-Romagna will make use of the peripheral association structures, which will relate to the educational institutions present in the area to plan specific training interventions.