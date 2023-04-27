Correct lifestyles for the prevention of diabetes. Signed the protocol between Sport and Health, Parliamentary Intergroups and scientific societies of diabetes

A memorandum of understanding for the promotion of healthy lifestyles and for the activation of awareness and screening campaigns on diabetes and obesity in cities, with reference to citizens’ motor, physical and sporting activity.

This is the one signed this Thursday 27 April at the ANCI headquarters in Rome, between Sport and Salute SpA, the Italian scientific societies of diabetology AMD and SID, gathered under the initials FeSDI-Alliance for diabetes, and the world of politics represented by “Obesity and Diabetes” and “Quality of Life in Cities” Parliamentary Intergroups.

A “team game” between the scientific, political and sporting worlds with the aim of jointly supporting initiatives aimed at raising awareness of the essential role of physical activity, as a prevention tool, but also of the importance of placing the critical issues of urban contexts and the suburbs of large cities, which represent the places where diabetes affects the most, are in the spotlight.

In Italy, in fact, over 1 out of 2 people with diabetes lives in the top 100 urban and metropolitan centers of the country, and over a third (36%) in the 14 metropolitan cities. It is the phenomenon of urban diabetes that underlines the influence of the “urban lifestyle” on the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and numerous other chronic diseases. Hence the importance of intervening on sedentary life and work habits, unregulated nutrition and scarce physical activity, typical of the urban context and the main enemies of health at all ages.

“Sport is the best investment to prevent chronic diseases and improve the health of citizens. This protocol moves precisely in this direction – he said Vito CozzoliPresident and CEO of Sport e Salute SpA -. Despite two years of pandemic we are no longer the fifth most sedentary country but we have improved our position and, today, there are 2 million children who play sports in school: this is the cultural change we must carry forward, we must see sport as an improvement in life. Carrying out awareness raising and screening campaigns on obesity and diabetes in cities falls within this logic. Furthermore, the municipalities are our best partners, as demonstrated on the occasion of the various projects and initiatives. We want to ensure that sport is an awareness-raising tool by helping people in a concrete way, even with technology, giving people parameters to follow and bringing sensitivity towards issues of this kind into people’s culture”.

“The promotion of healthy lifestyles, of which sporting activity is an integral part, is fundamental in prevention policies. We must act starting from urban contexts, making cities sportier and thus facilitating people to carry out physical activity – said the deputy Roberto PellaDeputy Vice President of ANCI and President of the Parliamentary Intergroup Quality of Life in Cities and of the Parliamentary Intergroup Obesity and Diabetes -. With Sport and Health we have already started virtuous paths, believing in the role of municipalities as stimulators of physical activity. We need to put the issue at the center of the political agenda and work together with all actors involved. The alliance between institutions, the medical-scientific world and the world of sport represents a strategic step which with today’s protocol can only be strengthened”.

“Sport is a “drug” that has no contraindications and is good for all ages. Promoting it as a healthy lifestyle means taking effective action on the health of our citizens. Sport and Health is doing an extraordinary job and we, as a world of politics, are supporting this synergistic and shared action” the senator said instead Daniela SbrolliniPresident of the Parliamentary Intergroup Quality of Life in Cities, and of the Parliamentary Intergroup Obesity and Diabetes.

“Because of this – he added – I recently presented a bill to give paediatricians, general practitioners and specialists the possibility of including physical activity in medical prescriptions, so that families can take advantage of tax deductions. The hope is that, by recovering part of the investment through 730, people will be encouraged to engage in positive activities for their health”.

“Sport is a tool for investing in improving the health of our country. It is important to carry out a common work that allows recognition of the educational, social and promotion value of the psychophysical well-being of sporting activity. In this sense, I have no hesitation in saying that Sport and Health is a social innovator and stipulating protocols like today’s represents the confirmation of a new cultural sensitivity around the subject” the Senator stressed Mario OcchiutoPresident of the Parliamentary Intergroup Quality of Life in Cities.

“We must put sport at the center of our urban contexts, develop the Healthy City model. We must firmly promote an urban policy that can be a form of preventive medicine, in which sport can play a key role, breaking the vicious circle created between poor health conditions, socio-economic poverty, low level of education and marginalization ”.

“In Italy, over 30% of people with diabetes have a sedentary lifestyle: an extremely worrying figure that needs to be reversed. The signing of this important Memorandum of Understanding demonstrates the commitment that politicians, doctors and the world of sport want to make: to promote the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of diabetes for a better quality of life, a reduction in complications and a reduction of costs. It is essential to spread the culture of physical activity from the onset of the disease, but it is equally important to do it even earlier, in a preventive key, because it is the most accessible, cheapest and healthiest therapy” he has declared Riccardo Candido, President of the Association of Diabetologists (AMD), while for Angelo AvogaroPresident of the Italian Society of Diabetology (SID), “Physical activity can be considered the most important of allies for citizens with diabetes: its positive effects on all organs and systems are so many that the practice of motor activity today must be considered a real therapy. For this reason we hope that motor activity will soon be prescribed like other indispensable pharmacological therapies in range A. The much mythologized proximity medicine must start right from the increase in motor activity for those citizens who absolutely need it”.