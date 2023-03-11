Home Health Correlations and the search for explanations – health check
Health

Correlations and the search for explanations – health check

by admin

Correlations are a wonderful thing. They can help us with possible connections between causes and effects. But you don’t have to.

Harald Walach and Rainer Klement recently published a studywhich examines the relationship between the number of Young Global Leaders (YGL) and the Government Response Severity Index (GRSI) in different states. The GRSI is a composite measure of the severity of government measures to combat a pandemic, made up of several individual factors, the YGL are a group of junior managers in a program of the World Economic Forum.

Result of the study: There was no relevant correlation in the first phase of the pandemic, but there was in the second wave. The authors considered a correlation coefficient of more than 0.3 to be relevant.

This study got me creative. I examined the connection between the results in the Bavarian state election 2018 and the 7-day incidence in the Bavarian counties and urban districts. I also used a correlation coefficient of 0.3 as a criterion for relevance. The state election results are from the Genesis regional database of the Federal Statistical Office, the incidences from the RKI.

Result: The proportion of SPD votes in the state election correlates with 0.34 with the 7-day incidence on April 1, 2022. There are no significant correlations for the other parties. The extent to which the SPD can now be held responsible for the 7-day incidence on April 1, 2022 must of course be clarified in in-depth investigations. Finally, as is well known, correlation does not equate to causation. Incidentally, with the 7-day incidence of November 14th, i.e. almost today, the correlation is -0.24, while the Greens are now at 0.31. What that means is anyone’s guess.

See also  masks at work and smart working, here's what will change

Perhaps also of interest in this context: If you relate the domestic overnight stays of the districts to the number of eligible voters and correlate these quotients with the 7-day incidence of April 1, 2022, the result is a correlation coefficient of -0.14. But correlated with the 7-day incidence of November 14, it is -0.31. So just like with the election result of the Greens. Listen and be amazed!

With these highly significant findings beyond the threshold of 0.3 I conclude these considerations for the time being. Tomorrow is Monday, which is quite regularly the case after Sundays. However, there is no causality.

You may also like

Young people and discomfort, boom in psychotropic drugs...

Sinus infection: How to clear your head again

Potassium, in which foods to find this precious...

WhatsApp, the trick that changes everything: you can...

Potassium, in which foods to find this precious...

“Variants of the virus multiply. I am considering...

Polymyalgia rheumatica, can sudden pain in the limbs...

War Ukraine – Russia, today’s news

Nord Stream, Moscow accuses the US of sabotage....

Alessandro Cicolin: “Sleep and Alzheimer’s, I’ll explain the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy