Correlations are a wonderful thing. They can help us with possible connections between causes and effects. But you don’t have to.

Harald Walach and Rainer Klement recently published a studywhich examines the relationship between the number of Young Global Leaders (YGL) and the Government Response Severity Index (GRSI) in different states. The GRSI is a composite measure of the severity of government measures to combat a pandemic, made up of several individual factors, the YGL are a group of junior managers in a program of the World Economic Forum.

Result of the study: There was no relevant correlation in the first phase of the pandemic, but there was in the second wave. The authors considered a correlation coefficient of more than 0.3 to be relevant.

This study got me creative. I examined the connection between the results in the Bavarian state election 2018 and the 7-day incidence in the Bavarian counties and urban districts. I also used a correlation coefficient of 0.3 as a criterion for relevance. The state election results are from the Genesis regional database of the Federal Statistical Office, the incidences from the RKI.

Result: The proportion of SPD votes in the state election correlates with 0.34 with the 7-day incidence on April 1, 2022. There are no significant correlations for the other parties. The extent to which the SPD can now be held responsible for the 7-day incidence on April 1, 2022 must of course be clarified in in-depth investigations. Finally, as is well known, correlation does not equate to causation. Incidentally, with the 7-day incidence of November 14th, i.e. almost today, the correlation is -0.24, while the Greens are now at 0.31. What that means is anyone’s guess.

Perhaps also of interest in this context: If you relate the domestic overnight stays of the districts to the number of eligible voters and correlate these quotients with the 7-day incidence of April 1, 2022, the result is a correlation coefficient of -0.14. But correlated with the 7-day incidence of November 14, it is -0.31. So just like with the election result of the Greens. Listen and be amazed!

With these highly significant findings beyond the threshold of 0.3 I conclude these considerations for the time being. Tomorrow is Monday, which is quite regularly the case after Sundays. However, there is no causality.