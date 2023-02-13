“Moviola Juve-Fiorentina: few Fabbri but right to cancel the 1-1” writes the Sports Courier. Two goals disallowed in the second half, the first from Vlahovic (“SAOT pinches a slice of the Juventus striker’s shoulder offside to Milenkovic” and the second from Castrovilli. Correct decisions according to Corriere’s slow motion. The decision on the goal was also right di Castrovilli: “It’s right to call Fabbri to the OFR: Ranieri hinders Locatelli (even foully) who unleashes the ball (then Castrovilli will send it into the net) starting from offside, which must be evaluated by the referee”. Bonaventura risks, first on Di Maria, and then on Rabiot (he was already booked).