Cortisol is an endogenous hormone that has an extremely wide range of effects in the body. For example, it is used to increase heart rate and blood sugar levels. Cortisol is also commonly known as the “stress hormone”. If the cortisol levels are too high or too low, various health problems can occur. What are they, how is cortisol measured and what are the causes behind a changed cortisol level? You can find out more about this here.

With endogenous hormone Cortisone (or cortisone) is the inactive precursor of cortisol (also cortisol or hydrocortisone). Cortisone is needed to form cortisol, a vital hormone produced in the adrenal cortex.

Cortisol is one of the glucocorticoids. These in turn belong to the group of corticosteroids (corticoids for short). This includes all hormones that are formed in the adrenal cortex. These are called steroid hormones.

Synthetic glucocorticoids, which are widely used today, for example in the form of ointments or tablets, are often referred to as cortisone in general usage. Cortisone is often equated with medication, although the term actually means the body’s own hormone. The correct name for these drugs is glucocorticoids.

effects of cortisol

Cortisol plays for you metabolism plays an important role. As a messenger substance, it mobilizes the energy reserves stored in the body when required, for example by using various processes to increase the blood sugar level and stimulate the release of fat. In addition, it (together with adrenaline and noradrenaline) contributes to the heart beating faster, breathing faster and the ability to concentrate increases.

The stimulation of these functions should support the body in tense situations. Cortisol is also known as the stress hormone because it is mainly released in moments that are associated with psychological stress for the person concerned (a real or perceived threat, such as an accident or an exam situation). Conversely, an unnaturally elevated cortisol level caused by physical illness can also cause symptoms that are associated with mental health problems, such as restlessness and disturbed sleep.

In addition, glucocorticoids have an important function in inflammation: They can inhibit inflammatory reactions (anti-inflammatory effect) – the main property for which cortisol or cortisone is used medicinally.

Although cortisol is essential for the body to survive, persistently high cortisol levels can also have negative health consequences. For example, the susceptibility to infections and the risk of osteoporosis increase, since bone mass is increasingly broken down. Permanently elevated blood pressure and blood sugar levels are also harmful to health.

Cortisol levels vary greatly

At rest, the body produces 10 to 25 milligrams of cortisol per day, and up to 300 milligrams under stress. Since the hormone must always be available to the body, its occurrence is controlled by a complicated regulatory mechanism.

Within this mechanism, the greatest amount of cortisol is formed in several bursts in the morning between 6 and 8 a.m., after which hormone production decreases again during the course of the day to a minimum at midnight. The natural cortisol level at 4 p.m. is only about half as high as in the early morning.

Exact knowledge of this control loop, possibly even individually for each person, is one of the basic requirements for successful cortisone treatment. When measuring the cortisol level, the time of the measurement should also be considered.

Measure cortisol levels: normal values

If, due to health problems, there is a suspicion that the cortisol level could be too high, this is determined in the laboratory. For a corresponding test, it is best to contact your family doctor. A blood, urine or saliva sample can be taken there.

salivary and Blood samples should be taken morning and night due to cortisol levels naturally changing throughout the day. Only then are the values ​​of the test meaningful. In the case of urine samples, 24-hour urine samples are used for testing.

The following values ​​serve as reference values ​​for measuring cortisol levels in adults aged 19 and over using blood tests:

in the morning (8 a.m.): 145 – 620 nmol/l

in the evening (11 p.m.): less than 138 nmol/l

At saliva samples the following reference values ​​are available for adults aged 18 and over:

in the morning (8 a.m.): 0.09 – 1.04 μg/dl

in the evening (11 p.m.): 0.02 – 0.34 μg/dl

The following normal values ​​apply to Urine tests for adults aged 18 and over:

For children and adolescents, the normal values ​​should be set correspondingly lower. In general, the standard values ​​can differ in the various laboratories. The results of the laboratory test should therefore always be discussed with a doctor.

Parallel to the cortisol level, the ACTH value to be determined. This hormone is produced in the pituitary gland and influences the production of certain hormones (including cortisol) in the adrenal cortex. In addition, mostly more tests carried out to support the results. These include the ACTH stimulation test, the CRH test and the dexamethasone suppression test.

Cortisol too low – what are the causes behind it?

Hypocortisolism, i.e. a lack of cortisol, is triggered by an insufficiency of the adrenal cortex. This then produces fewer hormones. A distinction is made between a primary form (Addison’s disease) and one secondary form.

The secondary form results from the abrupt discontinuation of medication with artificial cortisone after prolonged therapy or as a result of hypofunction of the pituitary gland. Messenger substances are formed there, which in turn control the work of the adrenal glands, the thyroid gland or the sex organs. Functional disorders of the pituitary gland can therefore also affect cortisol or cortisone production.

Symptoms of cortisol deficiency

A lack of cortisol can also cause health problems. Typical symptoms are, for example:

Cortisol too high – what are the causes?

If too high values ​​are found when measuring the cortisol level, one speaks of one hypercortisolism. This one is used in medicine as well “Cushing-Syndrom” called.

Excess cortisol is caused either by long-term exceeding of the maximum dose when using a cortisone preparation (exogenous Cushing’s syndrome) or by a tumor in the pituitary gland, which in turn stimulates the production of hormones in the adrenal cortex too much (endogenous Cushing’s syndrome) .

In addition to physical illnesses, the psyche can also influence the cortisol level. If we are often in tense situations for us, this can contribute to a permanently high cortisol level.

What are the signs that the values ​​are too high?

Typical signs of high cortisol levels include:

sleep disturbances and concentration problems

inner restlessness and increased feelings of anxiety

high blood pressure

Increased susceptibility to infections due to a weakened immune system

swollen face (full moon face)

increased fatty tissue in the neck (buffalo hump)

Fat deposits on the upper body (trunk obesity)

If a permanently elevated cortisol level is suspected, medical advice should always be sought in order to be able to treat any underlying diseases. If the hormone is increased depending on the situation (e.g. due to stress), the affected person can also try to lower the cortisol himself. However, if the psychological stress persists, a doctor should also be consulted in case of doubt in order to avoid developing burnout or depression.

Lower cortisol – what can you do yourself?

A few tips can help to reduce the stress level in everyday life and thus counteract permanently elevated cortisol levels.

Here’s how to lower your cortisol:

Do sports: Exercise has been shown to reduce stress and can therefore also lower cortisol levels. Moderate endurance sports such as jogging, cycling or swimming are well suited Yoga. This sport has the advantage that movement is combined with conscious breathing. However, make sure you have a reasonable workload and don’t overwhelm yourself. Excessive sports units can stress the body and thus increase the cortisol level.

Exercise has been shown to reduce stress and can therefore also lower cortisol levels. Moderate endurance sports such as jogging, cycling or swimming are well suited Yoga. This sport has the advantage that movement is combined with conscious breathing. However, make sure you have a reasonable workload and don’t overwhelm yourself. Excessive sports units can stress the body and thus increase the cortisol level. Make sure you relax: Short breaks in everyday life can help to reduce stress and thus reduce the release of cortisol. Plan fixed units in which you can concentrate on yourself and breathe consciously. A few minutes are often enough. It is also helpful to include evening meditation sessions. Autogenic training can also be useful.

Short breaks in everyday life can help to reduce stress and thus reduce the release of cortisol. Plan fixed units in which you can concentrate on yourself and breathe consciously. A few minutes are often enough. It is also helpful to include evening meditation sessions. Autogenic training can also be useful. Reduce your caffeine consumption: Caffeine ensures that an increased release of cortisol takes place. Therefore, it makes sense to reduce or completely stop caffeine consumption when you are stressed. According to scientific research, if you don’t want to do without your morning coffee, you should drink it no earlier than one to one and a half hours after getting up. Since the release of cortisol is particularly high in the morning, the effect of the hormone is otherwise significantly increased.

Caffeine ensures that an increased release of cortisol takes place. Therefore, it makes sense to reduce or completely stop caffeine consumption when you are stressed. According to scientific research, if you don’t want to do without your morning coffee, you should drink it no earlier than one to one and a half hours after getting up. Since the release of cortisol is particularly high in the morning, the effect of the hormone is otherwise significantly increased. Laugh: Laughter has been shown to reduce cortisol production. In a (non-representative) study of 16 male test subjects, their cortisol levels fell by 35 to 70 percent while watching comedy on television.

Laughter has been shown to reduce cortisol production. In a (non-representative) study of 16 male test subjects, their cortisol levels fell by 35 to 70 percent while watching comedy on television. Have your medication checked: If you suspect that too high a dose of a cortisone-containing drug is the trigger for your symptoms, you should not simply stop taking the drug (usually tablets) to lower the cortisol. Always consult your doctor beforehand, as stopping the medication incorrectly can even worsen the symptoms.

Updated: 03/24/2023



Author: Dagmar Reiche; revised: jasmine smoke