Cortisone and alcohol: here’s what you need to know about this dangerous combination for you and your family

One useful for treating certain diseases and the other inevitable in many evenings with friends, alcohol and cortisone together are dangerous: here’s how

Cortisone is nothing but a hormone that our body produces naturally through the adrenal glands, located in the upper half of the kidneys. These glands, in particular situations of stress, secrete this substance aimed at increasing blood pressure, thus preparing the body for a possible reaction: in fact, we prepare to face and save ourselves from an event seen as dangerous to ourselves without even realizing it.

In addition to this completely natural form, cortisone it is also present in many drugs in different forms, including creams, injections, eye drops, pills and inhalers. Its task in this case is to decrease pain, inhibit the immune response and reduce inflammation and it is also very useful in certain very serious allergies, as well as in cases of skin problems, severe asthma and inflammatory diseases. However, its intake must be controlled by a doctor and, above all, must be performed under certain precise conditions: this is what happens if, while we are undergoing cortisone-based therapy, we drink alcohol.

What is alcohol and why is it “bad”

Alcohol is, just like cortisone, a natural substance: in this case it is not produced by the body, but it comes from the fermentation of sugars contained in fruit or by the starches of cereals and tubers. From the former comes the wine, while from the latter the beer. The calories of alcohol, about 7 kcal for each gram, they are called empty calories as they do not contain any nutrients useful for the body and most of them are lost in the form of heat.

When we drink an alcoholic beverage, the alcohol it contains is absorbed by the digestive system and from here enters the bloodstreamthrough which it reaches the whole body. The liver transforms alcohol into less toxic substances and, subsequently, it is filtered and expelled through the kidneys and the urethra. Its harmful effects on the brain and on the body vary according to the dose taken, the alcoholic concentration of the drink and the person taking it, as well as the speed at which one drinks.

In general though, alcohol is a carcinogen and which therefore favors the onset of cancer, for which there is no safe dose: what doctors recommend is to drink as little as possible, especially in the case of parallel therapies such as cortisone.

Cortisone and alcohol: what happens

When you drink alcohol while you are taking cortisone therapy, this drug can speed up ED increase side effects of the alcoholic beverage. Furthermore, cortisone in some cases increases the blood glycemic level, a factor which in turn is also favored by the intake of alcohol: if you habitually drink and take cortisone, therefore, it’s also easier to gain weight, irritate the digestive tract and have peptic ulcers. But not only that: this deadly combination also increases the risk of osteoporosis, since both cortisone and alcohol contribute to the make bones thinner and more brittle.

In most cases, you know when you are taking cortisone-based therapy since this active ingredient is dispensed by the doctor only in some precise conditions and is not contained in over-the-counter medicines. However, in the event that a person takes it because he is aware of his condition and used to self-medicating, then it is important to read the instructions for use on the package leaflet, so as not to make a mistake.

The most serious side effects of this deadly mix

Although in some cases alcohol and cortisone, taken together, do not cause major problems, in reality it is good to know that there are some people who have bitterly regretted having taken that glass of wine lightly, just in the week they were under treatment with a cortisone. Among the more serious side effects is that of see halos around objects, with eye pain. Also worth mentioning are muscle weakness, an irregular heartbeat and a swelling of the airways. Finally, one of the most frequent pathologies in those who drink alcohol and cortisone is pancreatitis, i.e. an inflammatory alteration of the pancreas that causes abdominal pain.

Addiction

Well yes, as harmful as the mix of cortisone and alcohol is, it can be addictive. Long-term abuse of cortisone-containing drugs can cause weight gain, bruising all over the body and even thinning of the skin but, on the other hand, is able to reduce pain and for this reason some people struggle to stop taking it. In the event that you realize that you are having difficulty abandoning the therapy, ask your trusted doctor for help, who will be able to advise you on the correct strategy.

