Drugs with synthetic cortisone are used in medicine to treat numerous diseases. Cortisone is used internally or externally, for example in the form of tablets, nasal spray, injections or ointments. But what is cortisone, what effect does it have and what should be considered when using and dosing it? You can find out here.

Strictly speaking, cortisone is a hormone that the body produces itself. It is the inactive precursor to cortisol and is produced in the adrenal cortex. Cortisol is a hormone from the group of glucocorticoids, which in turn belong to the superordinate group of corticosteroids (corticoids for short).

In general usage, the term cortisone is often equated with an active ingredient. Strictly speaking, synthetically produced glucocorticoids are used in medicine. This is a whole group of active ingredients, which includes the active ingredients prednisolone or dexamethasone. The artificially produced cortisone acts as a so-called “prodrug”, so it also serves in this form as a precursor of cortisol and is converted to it in the body.

What is the effect of cortisone?

A central difference between natural and synthetically produced cortisone is the significantly higher effectiveness. For example, the artificial glucocorticoid prednisolone exceeds the effect of natural cortisol four to five times.

It is now known that therapy with synthetic cortisone has different effects and can be used in different ways, because it:

inhibits the immune system and thus suppresses inflammation and allergic reactions

slows down accelerated cell division (antiproliferative effect)

can reduce cerebral edema

has a vasoconstrictive and thus decongestant effect

Prevents nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy

These effects are based on the (synthetic) hormone docking onto certain cell receptors. The formation of certain proteins, enzymes and messenger substances is then triggered in the cell nucleus, which in turn produce reactions. The active ingredient generally only has an effect if the hormone is administered in a higher dose than is present in the body.

An initial aggravation in connection with cortisone, i.e. a temporary increase in the symptoms of the disease after starting to take it, does not usually occur.

How fast does cortisone work?

The time it takes for cortisone to take effect depends on the preparation in question, as well as the dosage and the type of administration. If, for example, drugs with prednisolone are injected in high doses, a noticeable effect occurs after just a few minutes, since cortisone is then stored directly in the cell walls. Doctors take advantage of this mechanism when, for example, swelling in the tissue impedes breathing or shock states acutely threaten the life of the person concerned.

When taking cortisone tablets or using juice or suppositories, on the other hand, it can take about one to two hours before an effect becomes noticeable. It is therefore difficult to give a general answer to this question.

How long does cortisone stay in the body?

The length of time cortisone remains in the body also differs depending on the preparation. The half-life (i.e. the time in which about half of the active ingredient has been broken down) of dexamethasone is 36 to 72 hours, that of prednisolone only about two to three hours.

Variety of cortisone preparations: systemic and local effects

For the different therapeutic purposes, different cortisone preparations were developed through chemical changes, which all have the same effect, but differ in terms of their effectiveness and their behavior in the organism. There are now numerous synthetically produced derivatives of cortisone such as betamethasone, triamcinolone, dexamethasone, prednisolone, prednisone, mometasone furoate and fluticasone.

Cortisone as tablets, infusions, juice, suppositories and injections

Drugs with cortisone can be used in the form of tablets, infusions, injections, juice or suppositories. Since they then affect the entire organism, one also speaks of systemically effective drugs.

Cortisone in ointments, drops or sprays

In addition, there are a number of drugs containing cortisone which, even when used on the skin for a long time, have no effect on the entire organism, but only develop their effect locally on the skin. One then also speaks of topically (locally) effective cortisone preparations. These include, for example, ointments or creams.

Drugs containing cortisone are also used for asthmatic or allergic diseases. These also have a local effect, for example in the case of inflammation of the lower respiratory tract or (in the form of cortisone nasal spray) on the mucous membranes of the nose. Also for allergic inflammation of the eyes or for the treatment of diseases of the Cortisone is applied to the scalp – in these cases in the form of drops.

For which diseases is cortisone used?

The areas of application for drugs based on cortisone are widely spread. Some cases in which corticosteroids are used for short or long-term therapy are:

Synthetic corticosteroids are also used to prevent or treat rejection reactions after organ transplants or to treat nausea and vomiting during chemotherapy. Cortisone preparations can also prevent a so-called stage change from hay fever to chronic asthma.

Notes on the systemic use of cortisone

If cortisone tablets are used, a few points should be observed:

Since the adrenal cortex releases most of the cortisone in the morning, the daily dose or (in the case of several doses) the highest daily dose should be taken take before 8 a.m. This mimics the body’s natural daily rhythm. Under no circumstances should cortisone drugs be taken abruptly and without consulting a doctor if they have been taken over a longer period of time (at least two weeks). drop. In order to prevent serious side effects from occurring or the symptoms from occurring more frequently when the drug is suddenly discontinued (rebound effect), cortisone must be discontinued gradually. One then speaks of a tapering off of the therapy. The systemic, i.e. the internal use of cortisone (also in the form of suppositories) must not be done without medical check over a long period of time (longer than 3 to 4 weeks) and not in high doses, otherwise there is a risk of side effects such as weight gain, water retention in the tissue, osteoporosis or a disorder of the sugar metabolism. The so-called Cushing threshold, which is different for each cortisone preparation, must be taken into account. Below this threshold, long-term cortisone treatment is usually harmless and not associated with serious side effects.

Cortisone suppositories are usually used in children and in acute attacks of Pseudokrupp used to decongest the mucous membranes. Cortisone is also used in the form of juice in these cases. As a rule, the symptoms of pseudo-croup intensify at night, which is why these remedies are also used at night.

Important: In the event of severe shortness of breath or symptoms such as blue-colored lips or fingers, as well as a loss of consciousness, the emergency number should be called in any case. The effect of normally dosed cortisone preparations is delayed and is therefore not helpful in an emergency.

For more information on unwanted side effects, see our article on cortisone side effects.

Notes on local application

Ointments and creams with cortisone can be extremely helpful for skin diseases. However, if they are used contrary to package directions (for example, over a long period of time), they can thin the skin and ultimately make the skin more prone to infection.

Therefore, the following rules should be observed:

As long as the illness is acute, you should apply the remedy as often as necessary (usually once or twice a day). Ideally, creams should also be applied early in the morning. Apply the agent as thinly as possible. The skin should be supported with moisturizing creams or lotions. This should be used no earlier than a quarter of an hour after using the cortisone preparation.

If cortisone spray is used for inhalation, for example as an asthma spray, it is advisable to rinse the mouth out after use in order to avoid fungal infections or other irritations of the skin and mucous membranes.

There are no special instructions for eye drops, drops for the scalp or nasal spray. In general, however, you should always follow the package insert or doctor’s instructions when using medication.

dosage of cortisone

The dosage of drugs with cortisone depends heavily on the therapeutic purposes for which they are used and whether it is a one-time or short-term treatment or a long-term therapy. In addition, factors such as other previous illnesses, age or (especially in children) weight and size also play a role.

In general, with a long-term therapy usually a gradual reduction to a dose that is as low as possible and at the same time still has a sufficient effect (“maintenance dose”) is sought.

At acute medical emergencies, like one Lung edema, single doses of up to 1,000 mg cortisone can be administered. Cortisone can also be given in higher doses (usually intravenously) in the event of acute flare-ups of multiple sclerosis or a sudden worsening of the symptoms of COPD (exacerbation). One speaks then of a so-called “shock therapy”.

The dosage of cortisone should always be discussed with a doctor for your own case. Unless otherwise prescribed, the instructions for use in the package leaflet should be followed exactly.

Contraindications: when not to use?

In some cases, medication containing cortisone should be avoided. This applies in particular to the use of infusions, injections, tablets or suppositories, as the active ingredient is then distributed throughout the body.

Cortisone should not be used in the case of:

acute fungal or viral infections

allergies to the active ingredient

Tuberculosis

infestation with parasites

osteoporosis

Even just before or after one Vaccination the use of cortisone should be discussed with a doctor, since synthetic cortisone can have a negative effect on the effectiveness of the vaccination. This is especially true for live vaccines.

Cortisone during pregnancy and lactation

Internal use of preparations containing cortisone should be avoided if possible during pregnancy and breastfeeding. If the administration is absolutely necessary for health reasons, prednisolone is the recommended remedy.

The external use of agents with cortisone, on the other hand, is also safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Care should only be taken not to treat the breasts so that the active ingredient does not pass into breast milk.

Interactions with cortisone

Interactions with numerous medications are possible. These include, among other things Antibiotic rifampicin, painkillers such as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs for short) and antihypertensive agents (ACE inhibitors).

cortisone with alcohol or coffee

Cortisone can increase the effects of alcohol. Conversely, the effect of cortisone can be increased by alcohol consumption. During therapy with cortisone (depending on the dose), you should either avoid alcohol completely or at least reduce the amount you drink.

You should also be careful with caffeinated drinks, such as coffee or energy drinks. Drugs containing cortisone can increase the effects of caffeine, which can lead to sleep disorders or nervousness.

Updated: 03/17/2023



Author: Dagmar Reiche; revised: jasmine smoke