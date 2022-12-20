Long distance question and answer between the mayor of Cortona Mario Agnelli and the south east ASL. To their attention the regenerative therapy center located inside the Fratta hospital. Thus, first a post from the mayor, then the explanation from the general management of the ASL arrived.

“Among the few positive notes of the “Santa Margherita” hospital in recent years – writes Agnelli – I ascribe the effort of the Local Health Authority for the creation of a Regenerative, Restorative and Clinical Therapy Center which could relaunch our hospital on a national level as a structure the most innovative in the field.Regenerative Medicine is the process of replacing and regenerating human cells, tissues and organs with the aim of restoring their normal functions.In practice, through the stem cells obtained from the patient’s blood it is possible to rebuild and repair. Unfortunately, despite the good intentions and the professionalism available, this innovative project risks being wrecked if the necessary resources are not made available. I will have the opportunity to talk about it in the appropriate forums but as in all the things you do in life, or believe in it or you don’t believe it and if you believe it you have to invest in it.”

The response of the Asl

“The Asl Tse, following a Facebook post published by the mayor of Castiglion Fiorentino Agnelli on the Regenerative Medicine Center of the Santa Margherita hospital in Cortona, specifies that the same, which is an organizational branch of the Department of Laboratory Medicine, is regularly operational and it is in the interest of the company as well as of the mayor that it be strengthened and strengthened in the future.It should be noted that the company has already published twice a call for tenders for permanent outpatient specialists dedicated to the structure (at the first call there were no answers) and which is also carrying out a survey of orthopedic professionals, physiatrists and transfusionists with adequate training and specialization in these areas. There is therefore no idea of ​​weakening, much less interrupting this service.”