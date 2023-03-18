Home Health Coruzzi-Platinette, “how is he after the stroke”. Alessi’s suspicion
Health

Coruzzi-Platinette, “how is he after the stroke”. Alessi’s suspicion

by admin
Coruzzi-Platinette, “how is he after the stroke”. Alessi’s suspicion

How is Mauro Coruzzi? The radio host, aka Platinette, launched by the Maurizio Costanzo Show had a stroke on Friday 17 March and is still hospitalized in a specialized facility in Milan. “He has never gone into a coma, he has always been conscious and lucid” journalist Roberto Alessi explained to Storie Italia, Eleonora Daniele’s Rai program, who shed light on Coruzzi-Platinette’s conditions.

Read also: Maurizio Costanzo, “his” discoveries from Vittorio Sgarbi to Valerio Mastandrea

Alessi explained that the radio speaker and columnist fell ill a few days ago but was promptly rescued. The journalist confirmed that Coruzzi is now in a center of excellence, assisted by a team of specialized doctors. Speaking of his conditions after the stroke, the journalist revealed that Coruzzi has had family problems for some time, which are in the process of being resolved. Alessi’s suspicion is that these could have given rise to concerns that weighed on Coruzzi-Platinette’s health.

See also  Smart tv HiSense A7Gq 55: la prova

You may also like

Xbox Game Pass, April 2023: 6 games are...

Spahn promotes flu vaccination

Udinese-Milan, official formations: Ibrahimovic is back from 1′....

Tooth fillings in the expert check: have a...

Trump: I will be arrested next Tuesday. Let’s...

Not all sleep disorders have a negative impact...

Trump on his social network incites supporters: “I...

Udinese-Milan, the official formations | Live –

Rainbow families in the square, Schlein: “The law...

Your genital area is changing – an autoimmune...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy