How is Mauro Coruzzi? The radio host, aka Platinette, launched by the Maurizio Costanzo Show had a stroke on Friday 17 March and is still hospitalized in a specialized facility in Milan. “He has never gone into a coma, he has always been conscious and lucid” journalist Roberto Alessi explained to Storie Italia, Eleonora Daniele’s Rai program, who shed light on Coruzzi-Platinette’s conditions.

Alessi explained that the radio speaker and columnist fell ill a few days ago but was promptly rescued. The journalist confirmed that Coruzzi is now in a center of excellence, assisted by a team of specialized doctors. Speaking of his conditions after the stroke, the journalist revealed that Coruzzi has had family problems for some time, which are in the process of being resolved. Alessi’s suspicion is that these could have given rise to concerns that weighed on Coruzzi-Platinette’s health.