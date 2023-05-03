Cosio, fire in the night, flames in the gym

The fire at the Regoledo middle school, which started from a small room. The alarm at 10.30pm. Structure under seizure, investigations are underway to ascertain the causes. The hypothesis of fraud is not excluded

Fire in the night at the gymnasium of the Regoledo middle school, a hamlet of Cosio Valtellino. And there is the shadow of malice.

The alarm went off around 10.30 pm on Monday, it was raised by some residents in the area, not far from the cemetery, who noticed black smoke coming out of the sports facility.

complex intervention

The firefighters of the Morbegno detachment intervened on the spot with two teams, worked for several hours, until late at night, to put out the fire that developed in a small room inside the gymnasium, and remained confined there . Nonetheless, the fire produced large black smoke visible even from a certain distance and, as mentioned, the intervention of the firefighters was far from simple.

According to what has been reconstructed so far, it would have caught fire from the plastic material that had been placed in the internal room, probably waiting to be disposed of.

But how did it catch fire and start the fire? The carabinieri of the Morbegno station are trying to give an answer to this question, who intervened precisely to carry out the investigations of the case with the help of the technicians of the fire brigade command, experts in finding traces that could lead to one or for the other track.

At the moment, however, it is not possible to know if evident traces have been found that allow us to affirm that it was an arson, as could be, for example, the presence of residues of accelerating substances. Yet, that of fraud is undoubtedly a track that the investigators are beating. If only because, if we exclude the hand of the man who started the fire, it becomes difficult to hypothesize what could have triggered the flames. In the gymnasium, and in particular in the room from which the flames started, there are no electrical systems that could suggest a short circuit, nor a boiler.

The investigations

Not to mention that the gymnasium, as well as the nearby school, were closed as it was late in the evening, but had remained so for a few days since the fire occurred on Monday May 1st, a day of celebration just after the weekend. It is hypothesized, but at the moment it is only a hypothesis, that someone may have entered the structure and set fire to the waste material. The reason, however, is really difficult to guess. If so, would it have been a joke? Of an act of vandalism? Impossible to say at the moment.