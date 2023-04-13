Plastic surgery is more than cosmetic surgery

Taina Thoma and Dr. Karl Schuhmann from Dusseldorf

After three years of Corona, it’s finally that time again this year. The doctor for aesthetic medicine Taina Thoma and the plastic surgeon Dr. Karl Schuhmann from Düsseldorf travels to India with a team of dedicated doctors from Germany and Switzerland to give burn victims and victims of acid attacks a better quality of life.

“This year we were a team of three plastic surgeons, a general practitioner, two anesthesiologists, a surgical nurse and two students,” says Taina Thoma. All doctors used their vacation days for this relief mission in southern India. The team operated at India’s Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital in Bangalore. In 42 operations over seven days, the doctors operated on burns on the hands, burn-related scar contractures on the skin and corrected pronounced scars after acid attacks.

Injuries from burns or acid attacks are not uncommon in India. Severe burns occur on the arms and hands, as well as on the neck and face. The team also operated on women and girls who were victims of acid attacks. Most of the acid attacks are related acts. The girls and women are marked for their lives, both physically and mentally. They endure severe pain and live with severe disfigurement. Those affected often lack the money for the complex plastic surgery and appropriate treatment. “We help these girls and women, alleviate pain and enable them to lead a life again. “, reports the doctor Taina Thoma.

“For me, plastic surgery is more than just cosmetic surgery,” says plastic surgeon Dr. Karl Schuhmann from Dusseldorf. This becomes more than clear during his assignments in India. “The operations are not about aesthetic interventions. With our commitment we help people in India who cannot afford the necessary surgical interventions. We relieve pain, improve movement restrictions and give a better quality of life again,” reports the plastic surgeon Dr. Karl Schuhmann.

At the invitation and in cooperation with the “Friends Welfare Organization (FWO)”, an association of volunteer business people in Bangalore, India, the “27th Free Plastic Surgery Camp” with INTERPLAST Germany eV, Section Stuttgart/Münster. Donations for humanitarian aid go to the following account:

