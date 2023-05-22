Cosmetic Surgery Düsseldorf – Taina Thoma & Dr. Karl Schuhmann

Dual leadership with dual power – the new dream team for your cosmetic surgery in Düsseldorf

Taina Thoma & Dr. Karl Schuhmann

Taina Thoma and Dr. Karl Schuhmann are now working together in cosmetic surgery and plastic surgery in Düsseldorf. Since May 1, 2023, the doctor for aesthetic medicine and plastic surgeon Taina Thoma has been a practice partner in the private practice of Dr. Karl Schuhmann.

Born in Norway, she is characterized by her many years of experience as a treating doctor in various renowned private practices for plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery in Düsseldorf. “The new practice partner of Dr. I am very happy to be a shoe man,” explains Taina Thoma. “We complement each other perfectly in our range of treatments and in our way of working,” says the cosmetic surgeon. Taina Thoma expands the range of treatments in the private practice with her expertise in wrinkle treatment and facial rejuvenation with individual treatment programs and upper eyelid tightening. When it comes to body treatments, Taina Thoma is an expert in liposuction using the particularly tissue-friendly water jet technique, in autologous fat treatment (lipofilling) for the breast, buttocks and face and in scar correction, as well as in the field of intimate surgery.

Since 2016, the plastic surgeon Dr. Karl Schuhmann Owner of the private practice for plastic/aesthetic surgery and hand surgery not far from Königsallee in Düsseldorf. dr Schuhmann is also chief physician of the clinic for plastic/aesthetic surgery and hand surgery at the Augusta Kliniken Bochum Hattingen. “I am pleased to have found a practice partner for Düsseldorf in Taina Thoma, who has many years of experience in aesthetic medicine and cosmetic surgery and also has great international expertise in her field,” says Dr. Schuhmann on the cooperation. The main areas of treatment for the plastic surgeon are professional breast surgery, natural facelifts and efficient wrinkle treatments for facial rejuvenation. dr Schuhmann is one of the few specialists in Europe who has mastered the technique of the so-called one-stitch facelift. A minimally invasive facelift that tightens cheeks, cheeks and jawline with no downtime and no visible scars.

With this double syringe, the two physicians complement each other perfectly. “Our patients are delighted when they are advised and treated by two renowned doctors,” explains Taina Thoma. The two cosmetic surgeons are currently practicing at Haroldstrasse 34 in Düsseldorf. But already in the autumn there are new changes. Then the dream team of plastic surgery and cosmetic surgery will open a new practice in the heart of Düsseldorf under a new name and at a new location.

Plastic surgery with a sense of aesthetics – For more than two decades, Dr. Karl Schuhmann dedicated himself to plastic surgery and aesthetic surgery. He and his team offer a wide range of sensible and safe procedures and beauty treatments.

The treatment spectrum ranges from facelifts, breast augmentation and tummy tucks to wrinkle treatment. Plastic surgery is for Dr. Karl Schuhmann more than just cosmetic surgery. He offers his patients this high quality standard in his individual consultation, professional treatment and careful aftercare.

