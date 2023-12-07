Cosmetics, communication of information relating to production sites

With the Provision of 30 November 2023, the PDF form “Communication of production site information” is approved for sending communications relating to the control procedures of the internal market of cosmetic products, provided for by the art. 9 of the Decree of the Minister of Health of 27 September 2018.

Producers of cosmetics on their own or on behalf of third parties, within thirty days of starting the activity, must send to the Ministry, for each production site involved, a communication of cosmetics production, including extemporaneous and small-volume production.

Communications must be received exclusively through the use of the editable pdf form Communication of cosmetic production site information, approved with the Provision of 30 November 2023.

The “Communication of production site information” form must be sent via certified e-mail to the Ministry of Health – General Directorate of medical devices and pharmaceutical services, to the certified email address: [email protected] and to the Region or Province autonomous where the production site is established, to the certified mail address indicated by the Region or Province.

The model is an editable PDF, which must be filled in exactly with all the required data from which the useful information for updating the database of cosmetic product workshops is then automatically extracted. No modifications, scans or conversions to other formats of the form to be filled out must be made.

The Provision of 30 November 2023 repeals the provision of the Director General of the General Directorate of Medical Devices and the Pharmaceutical Service of the Ministry of Health of 29 May 2019.

