“Cosmetics contain asbestos” / They caused the death of 600 women in 2020: here’s how

The British newspaper The Times spoke of a concern about some traces of asbestos in cosmetics, especially in make-up. There are currently around a hundred British women gathered in a lawsuit against the American cosmetics giants, who have been diagnosed with mesothelioma. This is a tumor affecting the stomach or lungs, typical of prolonged exposure toasbestos.

The victims of asbestos-contaminated cosmetics would actually like to obtain compensation from American companies for the damage they caused them. In fact, it is supposed that it could contain traces of asbestos baby powder, widely used in the sector for its high absorbent powers, also in eye shadows, foundations and blushes.

By itself talc, a substance present in nature, does not present any risk to human health, but during extraction, contact with asbestos could occur which, ultimately, also ends up inside cosmetics. There is, however, no real scientific correlation that can prove a connection between the make up and cancerbut there are only a few studies that report increased cases of ovarian cancer in women who use talc.

Cosmetics and asbestos, the accusations (and defense) against the big brands

In short, speaking of numbers, the Times attests that there would be around 600 cases of women who died of mesothelioma in 2020, compatible with the traces of asbestos in cosmetics. It is a 7% increase in cases compared to the previous year, as well as the highest figure in the previous eight years. Furthermore, according to Cancer Research UK, cases of mesothelioma in women have doubled since the early 1990s, while there are 50% increases in men.

Also, the Food and Drugs Administration American in 2020 tested 43 cosmetics, identifying traces of asbestos in 9 sampleswhile a similar analysis carried out last year on 25 samples, no contamination was found.

Overall, several well-known make-up brands have allegedly been included in the lawsuits to date, from Estee Laudera Clinic, also passing through Avon e Johnson & Johnson. Avon, for example, in a lawsuit over traces of asbestos in cosmetics, was ordered to pay a victim $50 million, but an appeal is reportedly pending. Similarly, however, several lawsuits have been filed against Johnson & Johnson, with a total sentence of over 3.5 billion dollars. On their own, both companies have denied the allegations, arguing meticulous checks on the talc they usewhile J&J reportedly decided to abandon natural talcum powder in favor of corn starch.

