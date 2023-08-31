Cosmetics, methods for sending requests for free sale certification and Good Manufacturing Practice Declaration (GMP)

Requests aimed at obtaining free sale certificates and Good Manufacturing Practice Declarations in the field of cosmetics must be submitted by certified e-mail, by sending to the mailbox dgfdm@postacert.sanita.it, as indicated in the services form.

For the only cases in which the applicant is not subject to the obligation to possess a certified e-mail box, the sending of the application by registered mail is permitted.

Over the months, however, there has been repeated recourse to registered mail for sending requests by users subject to the obligation to possess a certified email address; although this method of sending requests causes slowdowns in the processing of files, the competent Office has nevertheless processed the requests, trying to make users aware of the need to respect, in subsequent requests, the methods of sending provided for by the service sheets.

In consideration of the large amount of time that has elapsed since certified e-mail was envisaged as the ordinary method of sending, the contextual awareness raised in this regard towards the applicants and the need to avoid that the consequent slowdowns in the handling of the files could have repercussions towards of subjects who send their requests in the correct manner, is brought to the attention of users who, starting from August 14, 2023, requests aimed at obtaining free sale certificates and Good Manufacturing Practice Declarations in the field of cosmetics that will not be sent by certified e-mail to the PEC address dgfdm@postacert.sanita.it will be investigated on the merits only if the relevant applicant provides suitable certification not to be subject to the obligation to possess a certified e-mail box.

It is recalled that (article 16, paragraph 6 of law decree 185/2009 and subsequent amendments and of articles 4 and 5 of law decree 179/2012 and subsequent amendments) in Italy the Companies are subject to the obligation to hold a certified email address , professionals enrolled in the reference register, VAT numbers and sole proprietorships (including artisans).

If, therefore, the sending methods set out in the relative service sheets are not respected, the requests will be denied.

In this regard, it should be remembered that the conclusion of the proceeding, even through a refusal provision, prevents the possibility of re-using or recovering the tariff and stamp duty paid for the aforementioned requests.

Consult the services sheet

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

