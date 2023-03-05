On the evening of Saturday 4 March, the procession of the anarchists with hundreds of protesters at Torinoonce the meeting was over, he moved from piazza Solferino and walked along via Pietro Micca, stopping under the headquarters of the Bank of Piedmontwhere some protesters lit dark smoke bombs and daubed the walls with the words “No to 41 bis“.

Large firecrackers and paper bombs were thrown. It happened near Piazza Arbarello. During the launch, vandalism was carried out against a building where windows were broken. Written against Minister Nordio. Vandalism against numerous buildings and shops, closed on the orders of the police, with whom there have been clashes. Destroyed the rear window of a car with a torn cast iron manhole cover. Protesters tore down a road sign and used it as a battering ram. They attempted to start a fire with wooden pallets. Tear gas canisters were also fired during the uproar.