“Stable health conditions” Cospito’s health conditions were judged “stable”. Meanwhile, the hearing before the Surveillance Court of Milan has been set for March 24 to decide on the anarchist’s defense request for deferment of the sentence in the form of home detention. From a clinical point of view, after hospitalization at the San Paolo, no particular criticalities were highlighted. The 55-year-old remains in the penitentiary medicine department to be monitored. In recent days he has been taking only water, salt and sugar.

On hunger strike since 20 October This hearing could be convened for March 24th. The defense of the FAI ideologue, the Italian Anarchist Federation, refers in the petition to health reasons (Cospito has in fact been on hunger strike since October 20), on the basis of which the judges should, according to the lawyer, defer the execution of the sentence and send the 55-year-old under house arrest at his sister’s house. If the request were to be accepted, the 41 bis would in fact be revoked for the anarchist, against which Cospito is fighting precisely with fasting.

Health and detention The Milanese Surveillance Service is therefore called upon to examine a very delicate issue, on which jurisprudence has also expressed itself several times with interpretations, often denying the deferment of the sentence in these cases in which the critical state of health is "self-induced" by the prisoner himself. Examinations on the anarchist's psychic condition will probably also be necessary: ​​if a mental pathology were detected, the question of self-induction could be overcome and the ok to defer the sentence.