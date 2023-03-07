news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 07 – The members of the National Bioethics Committee share the “refusal to adopt coercive measures against the current will of the person” and “believe that there are no juridically and bioethically founded reasons which allow the non-application of the L .219/2017 against the detained person, who, in general, can refuse medical treatment also through the Advance Treatment Provisions (Dat)”. This was indicated by the Committee itself, which in its plenary meeting on 6 March “approved the document in response to the questions from the Ministry of Justice presented on 6 February”.



The Committee, the note continues, “first of all questioned itself on the possibility of answering questions for which the connection to a clearly recognizable personal story is evident, even if not explicitly mentioned”. The regulation of the Cnb excludes the possibility of giving answers to “questions referring to personal cases”, but provides that this can happen “in exceptional cases in which there are reasons of general interest and in any case in compliance with the jurisdictional function due to the Judiciary”. Consequently, the Committee “has no juridical, political, moral and ethical legitimacy to formulate an opinion ‘ad personam’. Consequently, the NBC’s response has a general nature”. During the session, “various shared reflections” emerged, which “are the premise of positions that differ in some conclusions”. The majority of the members of the Committee (19) “considered that, in the event of imminent danger of life, when it is not possible to ascertain the current will of the prisoner, the doctor is not exempt from carrying out all those interventions aimed at saving his life” and points out that “the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) itself has recently argued that: ‘neither prison authorities nor doctors will be able to limit themselves to passively contemplating the death of a fasting prisoner'”. It is also noted that “the Data are incongruous, and therefore inapplicable, where they are subordinated to the obtaining of goods or to the behavior of others, as they are used outside the ratio of Law 219/2017”. (HANDLE).

