The unannounced Milanese demonstration in support of the anarchist Alfredo Cospito, which began around 5 pm with about 400 participants, ended near the Naviglio Grande in viale Gorizia. A small group of demonstrators continued their journey towards via Gola, where the throwing of objects at the policemen and the damage to vehicles and street furniture is continuing. The public order device set up by the Milan Police Headquarters intervened several times to contain and deal with the demonstrators.

Six policemen from the Milan Mobile Department were injured and they had to go to the hospital to be treated. Eleven demonstrators were taken to the police headquarters to assess their position and responsibilities in relation to damage to numerous shop windows.

“As deputy prime minister, I will bring the request for to the CDM take harsh action against these offendersclosing hideouts and blocking sites”. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure says it Matthew Salvini, in the light of the clashes caused by the anarchists in Milan over the Cospito case. (HANDLE).

They have been at least four police chargeswhen the forces of order have deployed a security cordon to prevent the continuation of the procession at the height of viale Sabotino. The demonstrators threw stones, bricks, firecrackers and shards of glass at the agents. In moments of heightened tension, two tear gas canisters were used against the first rows of the procession. Rubbish bins, plants, local tables and shop windows were damaged, as well as parked mopeds and bicycles.

In viale Bligny in Milan, some demonstrators of the anarchist procession in support of Alfredo Cospito damaged the window of a Credit Agricole branch. Already in via Col di Lana, where the procession that would be directed towards piazzale Lodi continued, many shops have lowered the shutters to prevent any damage to the windows. At the head of the procession, a small group of demonstrators with their faces distorted by helmets and scarves. In addition to water balloons, some smoke bombs were thrown at the journalists, but nobody was hit.

