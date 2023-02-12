According to La Stampa and Repubblica, the Attorney General believes that for the anarchist the harsh prison is overtaken by events. Next February 24th the hearing on the appeal presented by the defense against the decision of the surveillance court of Rome to confirm the 41 bis. Yesterday Cospito was transferred to the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan. Clashes during a procession in the Lombard capital: six officers injured Your browser does not support HTML5

Cancel the 41 bis to Alfredo Cospito. This is the request that the general prosecutor of the Supreme Court has presented in view of the hearing on February 24th, according to what was reported by The print e Republic. On February 24, the Cassation must rule on the appeal presented by the anarchist’s defense against the decision of the surveillance court of Rome to confirm him the hard prison regime. The print writes that the general prosecutor would consider the 41 bis for Cospito superseded by events and that the request to revoke it is contained in the text of the indictment filed last Tuesday. Hospitalized in the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo in Milan, Alfredo Cospito refused the wheelchair, entered on his legs and also thanked, asking “sorry for the inconvenience”. Since yesterday afternoon, the anarchist has been in one of the two rooms, real cells, for prisoners at 41 bis. Meanwhile, the 11 anarchists who were taken to the police headquarters yesterday after the afternoon clashes during the march in Milan have all been reported for violence and resistance to a public official, damage and illegal carrying of improper weapons: among them are representatives of the Milanese anarchist, but also from Sondrio, Turin and Trento. See also Monkey pox, what are the symptoms and how is it transmitted

The alleged person responsible for the damages to the consulate in Barcelona is Italian The opinion of the pg of the Cassation Piero Gaeta “could lead the minister to a provisional suspension of the 41 bis pending the pronouncement of the Cassation”, replacing it with “another adequate measure” and “already suggested by the national Anti-Mafia prosecutor”. To say it is the former minister and former president of the Consulta Giovanni Maria Flick, in an interview with Republic on Alfredo Cospito. “If things stand in these terms, it is a very significant progress compared to the perplexities that have arisen up to now, and compared to the openness already expressed by the national Anti-Mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo, i.e. the transition to High Surveillance”. Remove the measure? “The law imposes to do so if the 41 bis is no longer necessary according to its original purpose, that is only to prevent communications between the prisoner and his accomplices”.

Cospito, the anarchist transferred to the San Paolo hospital Yesterday Cospito was transferred to the penitentiary medicine department of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, in one of the two rooms reserved for prisoners at 41-bis. From what has transpired in judicial circles, the anarchist, who has been on hunger strike for almost 4 months, was transferred from Opera to the hospital in less than a quarter of an hour with maximum security and secrecy thanks to the professionalism of about thirty agents of prison police. Without food for over 100 days – and with the recent refusal of supplements, especially potassium – according to the doctors, he risks “cerebral edema and potentially fatal cardiac arrhythmias”. “He weighs 71 kilos – said Andrea Crosignani – but he is determined to go ahead with the protest. I have read the medical records, the situation from a physical point of view is of significant debilitation but he is present to himself, lucid and determined” . According to the doctor, the “situation is overall serious, even if the vital signs are stable”. “When you get to this situation – he pointed out – it takes very, very little for the situation to precipitate. Because in these cases the situation precipitates without there being any particular signs of alarm”. See also Covid, Japanese study: "Omicron 2 more dangerous than Omicron. Less effective vaccines" - Sky Tg24

Cospito, procession in Milan: clashes between anarchists and police Meanwhile yesterday in Milan a demonstration of solidarity by anarchists led to clashes in which six police officers were injured. During the march firecrackers, bottles, stones and smoke bombs flew against the police cordon. The agents responded with lightening charges against the hundreds of demonstrators who, during the journey, had also damaged the window of a bank. Facts that provoked the reaction of Matteo Salvini who, underlining that he spoke “as a deputy prime minister”, announced his intention to bring to the cabinet “the request to intervene harshly against these criminals, closing hideouts and blocking sites”.

Continue it hunger strike Of Alfredo Cospito (in the picture). The Italian anarchist who served in the ranks of Fai, Informal Anarchist Federation – held for over 10 years in Bancali prisonin the province of Sassari – started this form of protest last year October 20, 2022 against the application against him of thearticle 41-bis of the penitentiary system, the one that provides for the "hard prison", and of thelife imprisonmentfor which he cannot access the prison benefits which are instead granted to other inmates

THE SENTENCES OF COSPITO – Cospito is in prison because he is held responsible for two different episodes completed and claimed by Fai. The first is theexplosionwhich took place on June 2, 2006Of two bombs placed in front of the former barracks of the students of the Carabinieri of Fossano, Wedge. The Turin judiciary sentenced Cospito to 20 years for those acts, initially classified under the crime of attempted massacre, even if they caused neither deaths nor injuries. In the photo, Cospito in 2013

After a passage before the Cassation, the proceeding however returned to the Court of Appeal of Turin, with the hypothesis of the crime reconfigured in massacre against the state and with a request for a life sentence with 12 months of daytime solitary confinement. Cospito was later sentenced to 10 years and 8 months for having cropped in Genoa, on 7 May 2012, the managing director of Ansaldo Nucleare, Roberto Adinolfi. In the photo, the press release with which Fai claimed responsibility for the attack on Adinolfi


