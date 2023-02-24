Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist leader who has been on hunger strike for almost four months to protest against the 41bis, remains in a harsh prison regime. This was decided by the judges of the Cassation by rejecting the appeal of the defense against the decision of the supervisory court of Rome, after a long deliberation. A decision that sparked the anger of the anarchists who had gathered in Piazza Cavour in front of the Palazzaccio – protected by imposing security measures – to await the verdict: ‘Assassins, you will be responsible for everything that happens’, they shouted menacingly. And Cospito himself also made his voice heard from Milan: “I hope that someone after me will continue the fight” he said to the doctors who constantly follow him, saying he was sure he will die “soon”. The demonstrators were monitored by dozens of law enforcement officers, even in civilian clothes, who however always kept their distance from the demonstrators and Piazza Cavour continued its regular life despite the presence of about twenty police vehicles, carabinieri and financial police. also passed the lawyer of Cospito, Flavio Rossi Albertini, who defined the decision of the Cassation as a defeat of the law. “After reading the indictment of the prosecutor rector General Gaeta, we thought that the law could once again illuminate this dark affair. But tonight’s decision proves us wrong. Reading the favorable opinions of the Dnaa, Dda and Dap sent to the Minister – he added – we understood that the ministerial decision had been political and not legal”. Cospito therefore remains in 41bis and for the moment is still hospitalized in the prison ward of the Milanese hospital São Paulo, where in recent days he had resumed taking supplements because he wanted to be clear-headed precisely in view of the decision of the Cassation. Now we need to understand what his next moves will be considering that even the Bioethics Committee – to which the minister of Justice Carlo Nordio just to have an opinion on the possibility of intervening with forced nutrition in case the anarchist’s conditions worsen – he bought more time. “After a choral and in-depth debate – the Committee announced – the plenary decided to continue the analysis in order to obtain the maximum possible convergence with regard to the delicate and complex problems underlying issues, in compliance with all the positions that have emerged up to now”. The Pg of the Cassation Pietro Gaeta himself opened a breach towards the revocation of the 41bis in his written indictment filed on February 8: being, or having been, the leader of anarchist groups and being recognized as a point of reference for his writings o past convictions are not sufficient reasons to keep Alfredo Cospito at 41-bis. To do this, it is necessary to demonstrate and prove the current link with the anarcho-insurrectionist world. In summary, this was the reasoning of the Pg but evidently the supreme judges of the First Criminal Section – presided over by Angela Tardio – were of a different opinion. In reiterating the need for 41bis for anarchist, the Surveillance Court of Rome had instead underlined the danger that Cospito could, under ordinary regime, continue to exercise “his apical role” among anarchists even outside prison. Ordinary detention, even “in a high-security regime, would not allow adequate countering of the high risk of behavior oriented towards the exercise of one’s apical role within the association to which he belongs”, they stated, further arguing that there is “a concrete danger, a qualified ability of Cospito to fully resume the associative bonds even from inside the prison, and to convey criminal provisions externally and with authority”. Given these assumptions, therefore, high security is not enough. But that’s not all. In the ordinance, the judges of the Capital affirmed that Cospito’s communications “with anarchist realities outside the prison circuit appear assiduous and produce the effect of helping to identify strategic objectives and to stimulate direct actions of attack on institutions”. A position which, according to the verdict, was endorsed by the Cassation. “It will not be violence and threats that will change laws and sentences” rejoices Matteo Salvini while for the Alliance Verdi and the Left it is a “very tough decision which we take note of while waiting for the reasons”.

