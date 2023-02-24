The appeal against the 41bis prison regime presented by the defense of Alfredo Cospito, the anarchist leader on hunger strike for almost four months and detained in the prison ward of the San Paolo hospital in Milan, was rejected by the Cassation.

As soon as the news of the verdict of the Cassation was heard, the protesters of the sit-in in solidarity with Cospito shouted “murderers”. “They will be responsible for everything that happens,” added participants in the demonstration, which is still ongoing under the Court.

“After reading the indictment of the Attorney General Gaeta, we thought that the law could once again illuminate this dark affair. This evening’s decision proves that we were wrong”. This was stated by the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini commenting on the decision of the Cassation. “Reading the favorable opinions of the Dnaa, Dda and Dap sent to the minister, we understood that the ministerial decision had been political and not legal”, concluded the lawyer.

The National Bioethics Committee, meeting in plenary session, decided to continue the analysis “on the issues related to self-determination in receiving or not the health treatments offered”. This was announced by the Committee itself in a note, at the end of the debate relating to the questions posed by the Ministry of Justice. “After a choral, in-depth debate, the Plenary decided to continue the analysis in order to obtain the maximum possible convergence with regard to the delicate and complex underlying problems, in compliance with all the positions that have emerged up to now”.

See also WatchOS 9: more running space and health. In Training comes the triathlon Cospito, sit-in of anarchists in front of the Cassation

The supreme judges are locked in the council chamber and access is guarded by the public force which drives away anyone who approaches.

The council chamber is not attended, neither by the lawyers nor by the prosecutor who is present only with written indictments. The college is chaired by Angela Tardìo. There are no indications on the time within which the decision on Cospito’s appeal will be known.

Cospito, it is the day of the Cassation: the forces of order are presiding over the San Paolo hospital

Read the full article on ANSA.it