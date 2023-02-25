Ansa Alfredo Cospito’s health situation is very worrying, according to what the medical adviser told the anarchist’s lawyer. “The vital parameters are holding up, but we are in the presence of severe malnutrition – he explained after visiting the prisoner in the San Paolo hospital in Milan -. At the moment he is only taking water, sugar and salt and has suspended supplements. The situation is still holds, but it could get worse day by day”.

“Vital Signs Hold” Following the visit, the doctor, consultant to the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, assessed Cospito’s clinical situation as “comparable to last week’s”. The 55-year-old gets out of bed, walks independently and manages to hold an interview. Cospito himself informed the doctor that he had suspended the supplements since Friday, a suspension also confirmed by the medical staff on duty. According to the doctor, the vital parameters essentially hold even if a picture of severe malnutrition with “diffuse muscular atrophy” persists, while the blood tests show potassium values ​​still within the limits, even if “a little lower than the value previous”. Sodium values, on the other hand, are “below normal”. He is taking “just sugar water and salt water”.

“The situation could worsen day by day” Overall, the doctor evaluates it as a “condition still maintained” but, given that the stop to supplements is only for a few hours, in the conditions in which Cospito finds himself, the situation “could worsen day by day, because we are starting from a heavily weakened physique with very little functional reserve”. A framework of stability, at least at the moment, also confirmed by judicial sources so much so that, as is clarified, it will take a few days to understand what effects the exacerbation of the hunger strike may have. The update of the medical reports sent to the Surveillance Court of Milan remains constant.

