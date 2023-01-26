Home Health Cospito’s doctor, fell and lost a lot of blood – Ultima Ora
(ANSA) – SASSARI, JAN 26 – “Alfredo fell in the shower tonight, he was treated in the ENT clinic to reduce the compound fracture at the base of his nose, but he lost a lot of blood, he is weak, he has difficulty in having normal thermoregulation bodily”. This was reported by Angelica Milia, Alfredo Cospito’s trusted doctor, who an hour ago visited the anarchist detained under the 41 bis regime and on hunger strike for 100 days in the Bancali prison in Sassari hard. (HANDLE).

