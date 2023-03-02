The letter read, during the press conference in the Senate, by the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertini, who also announced his intention to appeal to the ECHR: “We believe that there are different profiles to bring before the court of Strasbourg. We are analyzing the possibility to request an emergency measure”

Alfredo Cospito is ready to die as well to make known the harsh prison conditions. The anarchist himself writes it in a letter that his lawyer read during a press conference at Senate. “Most great insult for a anarchist is to be accused of giving or receiving orders. When I was under high surveillance I still had censorship and I never sent pizzini but articles for anarchist magazines: I was allowed to read what I wanted, to evolve. Today I am ready to die to let the world know what the 41 bis. Seven hundred and fifty people suffer it without a word”, is a passage from the letter, read during the press conference in Senate attended by the lawyer Flavio Rossi Albertinidefender of the anarchist on hunger strike, and Professor Louis Manconi.

The lawyer also announced his intention to do “recourse to the ECtHR. We believe that there are different profiles to bring in front of Strasbourg court. We are analyzing the possibility of requesting an emergency measure”. The lawyer Rossi Albertini also provided a description of his client: “Extremely worn out physicist, he has lost over 50 kilos, but he is tenacious, he is determined to to move on and in fact he has decided to suspend potassium and sugar supplements. Morale is proud and is convinced that he can win this battle which is for life: he has no aspirations of suicide“. For the defender of the anarchist “to believe that he can give orders, an obvious oxymoron for an anarchist, makes him experience this 41bis prison condition as violence and is determined to go on. Having not communicated with the outside for 9 months, Cospito can be anything but the instigator of protests and violent actions”.

Also today, among other things, on the social profiles of Somersaultsa Milanese social center close to the anarchist galaxy, reads “the Milanese city assembly against the 41 bis and life imprisonment has called for Thursday 2 March a solidarity garrison in Cospito under the headquarters of Brothers of Italy in Milan“. The post explains: “We remain at Alfredo’s side, until the last breath. Meloni’s fascists who have been in government for months are not only the political leaders of the death sentence of their comrade, but also of all those deaths that ordinarily occur inside Italian prisons, of the hundreds of deaths that the State murders every day on the spot of work, in the imperialist wars financed and also supported by Italy, of deaths on the borders and in the Mediterranean Sea. A few days ago yet another dramatic shipwreck near the things of Crotone. Dozens more dead. And from the government only repulsive declarations – the anarchists continue – which do nothing but fuel our hatred towards them. Let’s go shout all our anger under the windows of these killers!” Also published on the same profiles is a flyer in which Fratelli d’Italia is written upside down. The gathering, we read, will be held at 6 pm in Corso Buenos Aires in front of the Milan office of Fdi. Galipettes anarchists will also be “alongside Alfredo” at Saturday’s procession at Torino.