Costantino Vitagliano, after a month in hospital the announcement arrives: “It’s over”

Costantino Vitagliano, the former tronista of Men and Women, has been in the hospital for more than a month due to a rare illness for which there is currently no cure. What started out as a simple back pain led to a series of necessary checks, revealing the severity of his condition.

The young man has expressed his shock and disbelief at the situation, as he had never experienced any symptoms prior to this. Despite the seriousness of his illness, Vitagliano’s doctors are still working hard to find a solution and provide him with the best possible care.

He has recently undergone CT and PET scans as part of further diagnostic testing, though no positive news has come as of yet. Unfortunately, Costantino was unable to spend Christmas with his loved ones and remains in the hospital while his family, friends, and fans continue to send him love and support.

Despite the difficult situation, those close to Vitagliano have shared that he remains serene and positive, hoping for a speedy recovery so that he may return home to his daughter and partner. His fans are eagerly awaiting any positive updates on his condition and are keeping him in their thoughts.

