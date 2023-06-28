Costanza Caracciolo: «I have an abdominal diastasis of 5 centimeters»

After five minutes of chat (not even in person but on the phone, where it is increasingly difficult to empathize with whoever is on the other side of the phone), with Constance Caracciolo we laugh. And a lot too. With the exception of those who have always frequented her, in fact, few really know her for her ironic and affable side.

«Life has given me so much and to be grateful for that I always try to present myself with a smile and to have as positive an approach as possible, both in relationships and in the workplace, but also on social networks, where I inevitably have to deal every day with a varied audience of interlocutors, from those who appreciate what I do to those who really can’t stand it», says the showgirl.

And it is precisely on the Net, which is to all intents and purposes the mirror of contemporary society, that it can often happen to feel out of place, almost inadequate. “It happened to me too, although I’m one who gets involved and makes fun of herself without too many problems,” continues Caracciolo. “After the birth of my daughters, for example, someone tried to make me feel wrong about my shapes, also alluding that I could be pregnant again immediately after giving birth. I believe that a person’s physical appearance should never be the subject of debate, even more so if it is related to some disorder, as in my case”.

Are you referring to the diastasis recti you were diagnosed with a couple of years ago?

“Exact. In 2018 I gave birth to my first baby, Stella, and in 2020, just 16 months later, my second daughter, Isabel was born. In between pregnancies I haven’t had the time or energy to get back in shape with constant physical activity and a good food plan. Perhaps this is why the abdominal muscles, which are normally parallel and united by a central fibrous band, have not held up, moving further and further away from each other”.

«Initially I thought it was a physiological condition, linked to the inevitable changes in the body during the two pregnancies. But when, a year after the last birth, I understood that there was no way to get my belly down, either with my usual training (which I had resumed in the meantime) or with the nutritionist’s indications, I underwent an ultrasound of the abdominal wallon the advice of my family doctor. It turns out I have one diastasis of five centimetersfortunately not accompanied by umbilical hernia”.

Were there other alarm bells besides the relaxation of the belly?

“The swollen bellyespecially after meals, resulting in the but slight loss of life, were the most obvious sign. I also had some digestive difficulty it’s a feeling of heaviness in the stomach and intestines, but I thought they were disorders related to the usual abdominal swelling from which I have always suffered and which the last pregnancy had probably accentuated, also thanks to the natural transformation of the body. Instead my little problems of irritable bowel they had nothing to do with it. I also understood it from the fact that, despite following a diet specifically designed to keep them at bay, these symptoms persisted».

Did the diastasis also cause “collateral” symptoms, which do not concern only the abdomen?

«Yes, contrary to popular belief, diastasis is not an exclusively aesthetic disorder or one that only involves the belly. In my case, for example, it also triggered some back pain which mainly affect the lower part and which intensify when I carry out activities that require a certain physical effort. At the low back pain sporadic discomfort is added to the hips and pelvis».

“However, compared to many other women, whose stories I often read about the group Diastasi Italia on FacebookI consider myself quite lucky: my diastasis is only five centimeters, which is the equivalent of index, middle and ring fingers placed side by side, and I have never developed hernias of any kindwhich unfortunately are frequent in these situations.

«An aspect not to be underestimated, then, is the psychological one: diastasis can create inner discomfort. For better or worse, I’ve always managed to stem the morbid comments and questions about weight or possible new pregnancies, but not all women have the strength to react with a laugh or a shrug. This is a condition that in itself can undermine female self-esteem and someone’s insensitive comments can further hurt».

Were you aware of the possibility of developing this disorder before the pregnancies?

«No, no one had told me about it and I had never happened to read anything about it. And judging by the stories of many other women, I’m not the only one to have “discovered” this disorder only after experiencing it firsthand, perhaps even later than its first manifestations and by doing personal searches on the internet or on social networks”.

“I think we should raise awareness more the female population so that this eventuality is known even before embarking on the wonderful journey of pregnancy. For this reason I really appreciate the work of Diastasi Italia, which for years has been committed to creating a support network for women and promoting valuable initiatives aimed at making the disorder known”.

Have you ever thought about going to a specialist for surgery?

«Recently, in Rome, I underwent a specialist visit with the plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon Erik Geiger to understand whether to intervene and possibly which therapeutic option to undertake. In addition to the operation to bring the abdominal muscles closer together, performed in laparoendoscopyone could in fact also associate thetummy tuck, which allows you to get rid of excess skin. I’m being honest, I haven’t decided yet whether to do it or not.”

«On the one hand, I would like to schedule the intervention for after the summer to solve the problem once and for all, which certainly won’t disappear on its own. Indeed, I fear that over time the collateral ailments, such as back pain and abdominal swelling, may even get worse, limiting my daily activities. On the other hand, however, I’m held back by the fact that, all in all, I’ve learned to live with this condition. I wonder, therefore, if the operation is so necessary. In short, I’m torn.”

«While waiting to make a decision, I try to do what I can to keep the diastasis under control, starting with training. Guided by my personal trainer Gianluca Punta I only perform exercises which, by alternating the contraction of the oblique and transverse abs with correct breathing, are able to strengthen the muscles and bring the tissues closer together without however making the situation worse. In reverse, I avoid all those exercises like crunches (the classic abs)which could solicit the rectus muscles and further increase the gap already present between those on the right and those on the left”.

«I also try to follow a balanced diet, specially designed by my nutritionist Sacha Sorrentino to keep the abdominal swelling at bay which, as I said earlier, I have always suffered from. For a couple of years I only eat whole grains and I limit everything that, once ingested, can ferment further, such as cruciferous vegetables, legumes, soft dairy products, but also fizzy drinks, industrial sweets and very fatty condiments».

«I consume fibers gradually and at particular times of the day: fruit, for example, away from meals, as a hunger-busting snack, while for some vegetables, such as courgettes, I prefer particular cooking methods, in particular grilled or oven. I’ve set myself some rules to get better, it’s true, but I’m still a Sicilian girl who loves to enjoy the pleasures of the table. In short, take everything away from me, but I will never say no to a good mixed fry!».

