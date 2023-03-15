A structure at the service of the sports clubs and families of Santarcangelo: it is the new gym that will be built in the Cittadella dello Sport in via della Resistenza, for which the municipal council approved the final project on Tuesday (14 March). The new project, revised to cope with the increase in raw material costs, will have a modular character: the intervention approved by the council, in fact, provides for the construction of a gymnasium with grandstand, changing rooms, office spaces and all the completion (accessory roads and parking) while the rest of the multifunctional structure initially designed – to have regulatory fields available for other sports disciplines – can be built later without modifications to what has already been built.

In detail, the project involves the construction of two adjacent blocks: one intended for services with changing rooms, infirmary, facilities, offices and management rooms, and a second for the gym, with a regulation-size volleyball field – also available for other sports – and grandstands for about a hundred spectators, on an area of ​​24 meters by 14, larger than the gymnasium of the Saffi branch of the Franchini middle school. The structure created will be at the forefront from an energy point of view and neutral in terms of environmental impact: the buildings, in fact, will be Nzeb (Nearly Zero Energy Building) or with consumption close to zero, which will also allow for considerable management savings. Soil consumption will also be eliminated, as envisaged by the Pnrr: in fact, to compensate for the construction of the new structure, the area between the new structure and the pala Sgr will be de-waterproofed.

The new gym will be located behind the camper area and the palaSgr, in the space previously occupied by the baseball field. To reach it, an access will be created from via della Resistenza, as well as improving the viability inside the Cittadella dello Sport with direct communication routes with the other structures present. On this occasion, 60 new parking spaces will also be created, serving not only the new gym but the entire sports area. The relocation of the launch area used by Athletics Rimini Nord and of one of the soccer fields available to the Young Santarcangelo club – necessary for the construction of the structure – is being defined by the municipal offices and will be carried out hand in hand with the continuation of the planning and administrative process for the construction of the new gymnasium.

In fact, the Pnrr timetable for the construction of the work provides for the integrated tender for the joint assignment of the executive planning and execution of the works by March – with the signing of the contract by July and the approval of the executive project by the year – while the start of the works is scheduled for the beginning of 2024. The resources, on the other hand, come for 3 million and 882 thousand euros from the Pnrr (3 million and 530 thousand initially allocated, then increased by 10% by the Government against the increase in costs), to which the municipal administration added 316 thousand euros, for a total of approximately 4 million and 200 thousand euros.

“The increase in the cost of raw materials, covered only minimally by the integration of the Pnrr contribution, has led us to review the project of the new gym, adopting a modular approach that will allow the multifunctional structure initially conceived to be completed in successive sections – say the mayor Alice Parma and the deputy mayor with responsibility for public works, Pamela Fussi -. This objective can also be achieved through a project financing operation, currently at the center of an assessment by the municipal offices which will proceed in the coming months in parallel with the progress of the work towards completion. In the meantime, in any case, Santarcangelo’s sports clubs and families will be able to count on a new structure that the city has been requesting for some time – concluded the mayor and deputy – to accompany the growth of sport with an extra space, efficient, modern and fully integrated into the urban fabric”.