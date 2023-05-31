Cot death: the cause discovered?

For years, many research centers have been looking for the cause or the causes of cot death syndrome, technically called sudden infant death syndrome or SIDS, from the English Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. It is one of the most terrifying conditions for parents and the most unknown for scientists. The Ministry of Health speaks of 250 possible cases a year.

In this article

Causes of cot death syndrome: there would be alterations of the serotonin receptor

Now a study by Boston Children’s Hospital in the United States has discovered a possible cause of SIDS. The researchers analyzed the brain stems of 70 newborns who died between 2004 and 2011 in the USA. An alteration of the receptor of the serotonina very important neurotransmitter, responsible for many fundamental metabolic reactions.

SIDS remains the leading cause of death in the first year of life. Even the autopsies carried out on the little bodies have failed to give an explanation, because the deceased children are apparently healthy. Actually already one 2017 research of the University of Adelaide in Australia had come to a similar conclusion, arguing that infants who died of SIDS had an abnormal amount of serotonin.

What conditions must there be for this to happen?

The researchers at the US research center reiterated that three simultaneous conditions are needed for there to be a cot death event:

the child is in a difficult situation with his sleeping position, such as falling asleep on his stomach or sleeping with someone; as often happens in the first year of life, the cardiovascular system has not yet fully developed; has breathing difficulties due to biological causes.

Causes of cot death syndrome: new insights are needed. Pediatrician advice

New research is now needed to better understand the mechanisms that lead to cot death. The results of the study are described as promising, but it is not yet understood what leads to these abnormalities at the serotonin 2A/C receptor. The researchers conclude by arguing that it remains absolutely primary to continue following the rules of the proper sleep for newborns. Among the advice least followed by Italian parents is that of not letting the newborn sleep in the parent’s bed.

Read also…